Boston, MA

LEADING OFF: Red Sox try to close out Rays on Marathon Day

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at what’s happening around the majors on Monday:. Boston fans hope to enjoy plenty of runners — and runs — on a big sports day in town. It begins with the 125th Boston Marathon, the first time the event is being held in the fall. Canceled last year and postponed this spring from its usual Patriots’ Day start by coronavirus concerns, the course takes runners through Kenmore Square, about a block from Fenway Park, with a mile to go to the Back Bay finish line.

