Neymar says World Cup in Qatar may be his last for Brazil

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. The Premier League resumes after the international break with Claudio Ranieri making his return to English soccer in charge of Watford — and he could hardly have a tougher first game. Liverpool travels to Vicarage Road as the only unbeaten team in the league after seven matches and is in second place, a point behind Chelsea. The 69-year-old Ranieri was hired last week and will be leading a fourth Premier League club, after Chelsea, Leicester — which he guided to the title in 2016 — and Fulham. Chelsea visits Brentford for a London derby in the late game while Manchester City and Manchester United, the other members of the top four, play Burnley at home and Leicester away, respectively. Burnley has lost 5-0 in its last four visits to City in all competitions. Norwich and Southampton are two of the four teams still without a win and they have home games against Brighton and Leeds, respectively.

