CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Neymar says World Cup in Qatar may be his last for Brazil

Ottumwa Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil star Neymar says next year's World Cup in Qatar could be the last of his career. The comments by the 29-year-old striker were made in the documentary “Neymar & The Line Of Kings,” produced by DAZN. An excerpt was published on the channel's Twitter feed on Sunday.

www.ottumwacourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Neymar expects World Cup 2022 to be his last, admitting 'I don't know if I have the strength of mind to deal with football'

Neymar has admitted he does not expect to play another World Cup after the 2022 tournament in Qatar, as the strain of the game has taken its toll on his body and mind. The Brazil star spearheaded his nation's efforts to win their sixth crown at the 2014 and 2018 editions, only to see those quests fall short at the semi-final and quarter-final stages respectively.
SOCCER
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

The joy is back for Neymar in World Cup qualifying

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Neymar started the week facing criticism after a poor performance in a World Cup qualifying match and his suggestion that the next tournament in Qatar might be his last. But the striker helped erase many of those thoughts by providing key elements in all of...
SOCCER
ESPN

Loss to Neymar's Brazil leaves Luis Suarez's Uruguay with fight to reach World Cup

Over the course of the last week, South America's World Cup qualification campaign packed in three rounds of matches -- 15 in total -- to move from the halfway mark to the stage when two thirds of the matches have been completed. The away side only managed a goal in three of those games: the two hosted by bottom-of-the-table Venezuela and the consolation goal managed by Uruguay in their 4-1 defeat in Brazil.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neymar
Person
Pelé
Sporting News

Brazil vs. Uruguay result: Neymar, Raphinha put on a show in World Cup qualifier

What could the No. 1 team in the South American World Cup standings and No. 2 in the FIFA world rankings really use right now? How about another attacker. Brazil found one in Raphinha, who scored two goals in his first start for the senior men's team, helping Brazil log its 10th win in 11 qualifying matches, 4-1 over Uruguay.
FIFA
goal.com

2022 World Cup in Qatar will be a logistical dream, says Mikael Silvestre

The Frenchman feels that the proximity of the stadiums during the tournament will be a boon for fans and players... The 2022 World Cup, set to be hosted by Qatar, will be the first-ever World Cup to be held in the Middle-East and will only be the second one to be played on the Asian continent. But those are not the only salient features of the global footballing showdown next year.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copa America#Ap#Dazn#Sele O
Fresno Bee

Danish sports minister says team to go to World Cup in Qatar

Despite calling it “a wrong decision” to stage next year’s World Cup in Qatar, the Danish sports minister said Wednesday that a boycott of the tournament is not the answer. Speaking a day after Denmark qualified for the tournament, Ane Halsboe-Joergensen told broadcaster TV2 that the team will go to...
FIFA
Ottumwa Courier

MATCHDAY: PSG without Messi, Neymar; Cologne on strong form

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Paris Saint-Germain hosts Angers without its contingent of Argentine and Brazilian players, who are busy abroad playing World Cup qualifiers. The French league leaders will also be missing goalkeeper Keylor Navas. PSG suffered its first defeat of the season before the international break, a 2-0 loss to Rennes. In the absence of Lionel Messi and Neymar, coach Mauricio Pochettino is counting on Kylian Mbappe, who scored the winner for France in the 2-1 win over Spain in the Nations League final last weekend.
UEFA
NBC4 Columbus

Weah, Dest spark U.S. to 2-1 win over Costa Rica in qualifier

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tim Weah scored on a shot that deflected off the goalkeeper in the 66th minute after Sergiño Dest started the comeback from a first-minute deficit, and the United States rallied past Costa Rica 2-1 on Wednesday night to ease pressure as World Cup qualifying neared the halfway point. Goalkeeper Zack Steffen, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
Country
Germany
Country
Qatar
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Ottumwa Courier

Northern European countries oppose biennial World Cup plan

GENEVA (AP) — The six-nation Nordic group of European soccer federations detailed their opposition Friday to FIFA’s push to stage the World Cup every two years. Increasing the number of World Cups would “cannibalize” existing competitions, make European Championships “obsolete” and marginalize women’s tournaments, the federations wrote in a co-signed statement.
UEFA
Forbes

As Adidas Comes Out Against Biennial World Cup, FIFA May Have To Start Listening

Since FIFA announced plans to hold a World Cup every two years instead of four, there has been a battle to convince the rest of the soccer world the idea is a good one. Arsene Wenger, FIFA's chief of global development, explained why it was the "right solution" for soccer. The world governing body gathered a selection of "legends" (ex-players) to endorse a biennial tournament and four South Asian associations also came out in support.
UEFA
Ottumwa Courier

MATCHDAY: Ranieri returns to EPL; Sociedad for lead in Spain

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. The Premier League resumes after the international break with Claudio Ranieri making his return to English soccer in charge of Watford — and he could hardly have a tougher first game. Liverpool travels to Vicarage Road as the only unbeaten team in the league after seven matches and is in second place, a point behind Chelsea. The 69-year-old Ranieri was hired last week and will be leading a fourth Premier League club, after Chelsea, Leicester — which he guided to the title in 2016 — and Fulham. Chelsea visits Brentford for a London derby in the late game while Manchester City and Manchester United, the other members of the top four, play Burnley at home and Leicester away, respectively. Burnley has lost 5-0 in its last four visits to City in all competitions. Norwich and Southampton are two of the four teams still without a win and they have home games against Brighton and Leeds, respectively.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy