Severe Weather Statement issued for Atoka, Bryan, Coal by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Coal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR BRYAN...SOUTHEASTERN COAL AND SOUTHWESTERN ATOKA COUNTIES At 1013 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Olney to 3 miles southwest of Blue, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Durant, Atoka, Coalgate, Colbert, Caddo, Bokchito, Achille, Stringtown, Lehigh, Bennington, Silo, Tushka, Caney, Kenefic, Kemp, Mead, Armstrong, Hendrix, Cartwright and Utica. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH