CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atoka County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Atoka, Bryan, Coal by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Coal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR BRYAN...SOUTHEASTERN COAL AND SOUTHWESTERN ATOKA COUNTIES At 1013 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Olney to 3 miles southwest of Blue, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Durant, Atoka, Coalgate, Colbert, Caddo, Bokchito, Achille, Stringtown, Lehigh, Bennington, Silo, Tushka, Caney, Kenefic, Kemp, Mead, Armstrong, Hendrix, Cartwright and Utica. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
NBC News

FDA advisory group recommends 2nd J&J shot

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted Friday to recommend a second Johnson & Johnson shot for emergency use authorization. The vote in favor was unanimous, with panel members citing the need to supplement protection in people who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot. The decision will...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Achille, OK
City
Caddo, OK
City
Mead, OK
City
Lehigh, OK
City
Cartwright, OK
City
Durant, OK
City
Bennington, OK
City
Colbert, OK
County
Bryan County, OK
City
Coalgate, OK
City
Atoka, OK
County
Coal County, OK
City
Caney, OK
County
Atoka County, OK
City
Hendrix, OK
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado#Wind Gust#Severe Thunderstorms
CBS News

Islamic State claims Afghanistan mosque bombing that killed 47 people

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing on a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan that killed 47 people and wounded scores more. In a statement posted late Friday on social media, IS said two of the group's members shot and killed security guards manning the entrance of the Fatimiya mosque in Kandahar province. One detonated his explosives at the entrance of the mosque and the other inside.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy