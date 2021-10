The spike in gas prices means that drivers in Midland are paying $1.10 a gallon – on average – compared to the same time last year. AAA Texas reported this week that the price jumped 2 cents in Midland to $3.08, which is the second highest average in the state behind the $3.15 average in El Paso. The price fell to $3.07 in Odessa. Odessa and El Paso were the only two larger metropolitan areas in the state – of the 27 surveyed – where the price fell week over week.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO