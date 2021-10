FORT BRAGG 10/6/21 — High tides are here, but Fort Bragg doesn’t have to worry about them making the water from the Noyo River undrinkable anymore. Last week, the city received a new desalination system that will allow it to keep pumping drinking water from the river when tides are high and the streamflow is low. The city doesn’t have to rush to get the system up and running thanks to much-needed rain invigorating the streamflow, but it’s expected to be an integral part of managing water for the city moving forward. The city has a reception planned for this Friday, October 8.

FORT BRAGG, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO