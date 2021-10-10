Men’s water polo secures 2nd victory over Stanford in conference opener

Cuesta Women's Water Polo postponed both its games last Saturday and has not completed a game since September 17. The Cougars were scheduled to play both Citrus and Santa Monica in a Western State Conference Mini Tournament but were not healthy enough to compete. The team's prospects have been up in the air as the players have spent the past month practicing, healing, mourning, and following COVID protocols. The Cougars are hoping to make-up their two Western State Conference games from last Saturday but have already postponed their three WSC games scheduled for this week. Cuesta is 4-4 on the season, however with the four-game Long Beach Tournament and seven WSC games left on their schedule they could still manage a 20-game season and make a push for a fourth consecutive post-season berth. The Cougars began the season with a 33-game schedule and, so far, have finished only seven of their scheduled games. Cuesta also played a State-leading six contests last Spring.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 9 DAYS AGO