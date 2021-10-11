CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban Says US Will Provide Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

By Kathy Gannon
NBC Chicago
 5 days ago

The U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an economic disaster, while refusing to give political recognition to the country's new Taliban rulers, the Taliban said Sunday. The statement came at the end of the first direct talks between the former...

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

