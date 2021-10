Hospice provides end-of-life care to ease the physical, emotional and spiritual pain of dying patients. Hospice care is often given in the homes of the patients, considered the most vulnerable people in healthcare, and the process of planning for hospice care can be stressful and emotional for all involved. But some hospice facilities are taking advantage of patients and their families. New legislation seeks to offer protection from predatory practices that, while uncommon, have made the news in recent years in California and elsewhere in the U.S.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO