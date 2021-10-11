Consistency will be key as UL aims for best performance yet against App State

LAFAYETTE, La – We are less than 48 hours away from the 2021 edition of the Appalachian State vs. Louisiana matchup.

In recent years, these two teams have been among the best in the conference with a combined record of 51-10.

Both the Cajuns and Mountaineers have garnered 4-1 records so far this season.

App State’s only loss comes from Miami. Louisiana’s lone loss was at Texas.

Even with a four-game win streak in the rear view, head coach Billy Napier told us Sunday afternoon they are still looking to play a complete game at their full potential in every phase of the game.

“We played really good at times in certain areas,” Napier says. “But we’ve yet to put it all together. I think consistency has been the theme. We need individuals to be more consistent. We need position groups to be more consistent, the units, and certainly all six phases of the game. Regardless of who we play, we’re trying to compete against our best. I think we’ve yet to play our best football. That’s what we’re searching for.”

