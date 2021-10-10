CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady, Antonio Brown lead Bucs past Dolphins in 45-17 romp

By Field Level Media
Henry County Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady passed for 411 yards and matched his season high of five touchdowns to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 45-17 victory over the visiting Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Antonio Brown caught seven passes for 124 yards and two scores and Mike Evans had six receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns for Tampa Bay. Giovani Bernard also had a touchdown catch and Leonard Fournette tacked on a scoring run for the Buccaneers (4-1).

www.henryherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Bucs Make Decision On Rob Gronkowski For Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has missed the past two games due to fractured ribs. He’s trending in the right direction, but he’s not ready to rejoin his teammates just yet. On Wednesday, the Buccaneers ruled out Gronkowski for Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Buccaneers head...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: Injured Rob Gronkowski Has Punctured Lung, 1 Broken Rib and 4 Cracked Ribs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer he is recovering from "four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung" suffered during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after taking a big hit from linebacker Terrell Lewis. Remarkably, Gronk returned to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Antonio Brown
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Tampa Bay
The Spun

Look: Gisele’s Tweet About Tom Brady ‘Trade’ Going Viral

We know that Tom Brady like to have fun with people on his Twitter account. It is clear that his wife Gisele Bundchen does on hers as well. This afternoon, a tweet popped up on Brady’s account saying that the quarterback “missed the fall” this year. That’s when Gisele decided to try and raise Buccaneers’ fans blood pressure.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Still Furious With New Taunting Rule After Eagles-Bucs

The Philadelphia Eagles were making a furious comeback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, but all their momentum came crashing down because of a ridiculous taunting call from the officiating crew. After the Eagles cut the Buccaneers’ lead to six points, Eagles defensive end Genard Avery tackled Buccaneers...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Tom Brady Should be in the Past for 49ers

I wanted the 49ers to keep Jimmy Garoppolo. I was angry that the 49ers did not trade for Tom Brady. Do I make any sense? We all are enraged that the 49ers did not pursue Tom Brady. This front office did not want to draft Patrick Mahomes. Were they out of their minds to say no to Brady? Let us dial down a notch and try to analyze what happened.
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Get Encouraging Saturday News On Tom Brady

NFL fans noticed that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was under the weather during his press conferences this week. Thankfully, it sounds like he made a quick recovery for this Sunday’s game. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times is reporting that Brady’s voice will be just fine for...
NFL
USA Today

Bucs 45, Dolphins 17: Studs, duds from Tampa Bay's dominant Week 5 win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers treated their home crowd to a blowout win Sunday, returning from a two-game road trip for a 45-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Here are the Bucs’ best and worst performers from the Week 5 blowout:. © (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) © (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
NFL
NBC Sports

Antonio Brown features Bill Belichick in Bucs-Pats hype video

Tom Brady isn't the only ex-New England Patriot returning to Foxboro with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Antonio Brown also will be at Gillette Stadium for the highly-anticipated matchup, and the veteran wide receiver is seeking revenge on the team that released him two years ago. Brown posted a hype video to his Instagram account that features a Bill Belichick press conference, highlights from his brief Pats tenure, and Brady getting his team "laser focused."
NFL
cbs12.com

Dolphins prepare for Tom Brady and the Bucs; WR Fuller placed on IR

Miami Gardens (CBS12) — Another week brings a fresh opportunity for the Miami Dolphins to make good, and turn all of the anxiety around that a 1-3 start to the season can bring. That said, it’s hard not to have anxiety when your next game is against Tom Brady. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores shared with us the first word that comes to mind when you mention the 7-time Super Bowl Champion.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Tom Brady, Bucs to discuss extension

The Buccaneers have Tom Brady under contract through 2022, but they still intend on discussing an extension with him after this season, according to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com. A fresh deal could give the Bucs additional breathing room in ’22 while cementing Brady as their QB well into his 40s.
NFL
NBC Sports

Antonio Brown brings an intriguing dynamic to Bucs-Pats

Tom Brady has won plenty of games in New England. Antonio Brown has won none. Three times in his tenure with the Steelers, Brown played at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots won each time. And during Brown’s blink-and-you-missed-it tenure with New England, he never actually played a home game. Tonight, he’s...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy