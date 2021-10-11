Fellowship of Christian Athletes to hold Fields of Faith event Wednesday
MARTINSBURG – On Oct. 13 at Cobourn Field at Martinsburg High School, the MHS Fellowship of Christian Athletes Huddle will be hosting its peer-to-peer movement, Fields of Faith, where thousands of students from across the nation and world gather on their school’s athletic field to share faith stories and challenge each other to apply the Bible as their ‘game plan for life,’ the official flier for the event said.www.journal-news.net
