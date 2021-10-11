CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Martinsburg, WV

Fellowship of Christian Athletes to hold Fields of Faith event Wednesday

By Emily Keefer ekeefer@journal-news.net
Journal & Sunday Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARTINSBURG – On Oct. 13 at Cobourn Field at Martinsburg High School, the MHS Fellowship of Christian Athletes Huddle will be hosting its peer-to-peer movement, Fields of Faith, where thousands of students from across the nation and world gather on their school’s athletic field to share faith stories and challenge each other to apply the Bible as their ‘game plan for life,’ the official flier for the event said.

www.journal-news.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Martinsburg, WV
Society
City
Martinsburg, WV
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Fox News

Kyle Rittenhouse victim sues, claims Kenosha police conspired with vigilantes

The lone surviving victim of a deadly August 2020 shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is suing the city and its leaders, claiming police conspired with vigilantes. Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, was volunteering as a medic for the Black Lives Matter movement when Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, shot him in the arm during the second night of civil unrest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, following the police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man, Jacob Blake.
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy