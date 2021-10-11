CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safford, AZ

Pearl Irene Hernandez

Eastern Arizona Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePearl Irene Hernandez, 70 of Safford, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at her home in Safford surrounded by her loving children. She was born on Feb. 12, 1951 in Safford Arizona to Lavell and Nadine Layton Martin. She graduated from Safford High School, Class of 1969. She is survived by her five children: Mark Hernandez (Marisol), Brett Hernandez (Rebecca), Amy Sanchez, Becky Hernandez and Emily Hernandez, and her siblings: Fred Martin, Brent Martin (Jan), Jim Martin (Liz), Velda Green (Darvel), Nada Spurgeon (Jimmy), Emma Batty (Jon), Grant Martin, Cindy Carter (David), and Verdean Smith (Bub), as well as her 10 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

