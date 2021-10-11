Master Gardener: Fall is the best time to till garden soil with next growing season in mind

Answer: One way to over-winter geraniums is to take cuttings and root them in early fall. Geranium stem cuttings (slips) should be about 4 inches long. Take the slips from the tips of the healthiest stems. Remove the leaves on the bottom 2 inches of the cuttings. Place the cuttings in coarse sand, perlite, vermiculite or a well-drained potting soil 2 inches deep and water thoroughly. The cuttings will root faster if you dip the ends in rooting hormone powder. Place them in a north or east window or underneath artificial lights until rooted. This generally takes three to four weeks. After the cuttings have rooted, plant them in individual pots and put them in a well-lighted spot. Keep the soil evenly moist and fertilize lightly every four to six weeks once new growth appears.

