CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

AEW vs WWE – Is it time to end the WWE Draft?

jammin1057.com
 5 days ago

James Stewart and Mike Riley talk about the differences in All Elite Wrestling and WWE. Should the WWE end the draft?. Wrestling Inside the Ropes is brought to you by Boom Boom Games in Billerica, MA. Check them out on line at. or in person. 306 Boston Rd, North Billerica,...

jammin1057.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Officially Signs Another Former WWE Star

Pen to paper. AEW has done a lot of good things since its inception less than three years ago. Possibly the most important thing, at least in the eyes of wrestlers, is offer a new place for talent to go. It has been missing for a long time now and AEW has filled a role. That is on display again, as another former WWE star has been signed to a contract with AEW.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Paul Heyman Teases New Member Joining The Bloodline

Roman Reigns and The Usos are currently holding down the top spots on Friday Night SmackDown, and it doesn’t seem like anyone can stop The Bloodline’s momentum right now. For months now people have been talking about the possibility of The Bloodline adding another member, and Naomi’s name is one that’s come up during the conversations.
WWE
jammin1057.com

Jordan Brand Chairman Larry Miller Reveals He Did Prison Time

Larry Miller, the chairman of the Jordan shoe brand is opening up about his past. Ahead of the release of Miller’s book Jump: My Secret Journey From the Streets to the Boardroom, co-written by his daughter Laila Lacy, he opened up to Sports Illustrated about his life before he made it into the Nike boardroom.
ENTERTAINMENT
wrestlingrumors.net

Top WWE Star Injured Going Into Crown Jewel

On the mend. We are less than a week away from WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which is going to be a stacked show. The card is going to be the company’s major event for the month and one of the biggest of the year, as tends to be the case for the shows taking place in the country. The top matches have already been announced, but one wrestler might not be 100%.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Stewart
Person
Mike Riley
Fox News

Wilder suspended for 6 months following loss to Fury

Deontay Wilder has been given a six-month medical suspension after being knocked out by heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Fury defeated Wilder with an 11th-round knockout, coming back from two knockdowns in one of the most entertaining of heavyweight fights. Wilder...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Stars Have Their Eye On Another WWE Wrestler

He’s on the radar. The rise of AEW has changed the way wrestling works as we now have another high level promotion which has wrestlers jumping from one show to another. That is something that has not been taking place for several years and it makes things that much more exciting. Now it seems that AEW has their eyes on another talented WWE star and might want to bring him in.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Announces New Signing

All Elite Wrestling has signed some big names over the last few months, and you never know when another talented wrestler might join the roster. Now AEW has confirmed that Lee Moriarty has officially signed with the company. Lee Moriarty faced off against Bobby Fish on the Buy In special...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Elite Wrestling#Combat#The Wwe Draft
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Teases Joining AEW Soon

Last Wednesday night was big for Sammy Guevara because he challenged Miro for the TNT Championship, and in the end it was Sammy who ended up walking out with the gold. Sammy managed to win gold for the first time in his AEW career, but it looks like Miro’s camp is not happy about it.
WWE
worldboxingnews.net

George Foreman backs ref as rules cancel Deontay Wilder ‘long count’ KO

Deontay Wilder would have beaten Tyson Fury via knockout in the fourth round of their heavyweight title fight if he’d gone to a neutral corner. That’s the view of British media newspapers who are attributing referee Russell Mora’s ‘long count’ to the official following the rules to the letter. DEONTAY...
COMBAT SPORTS
ringsidenews.com

Randy Orton’s Post-Retirement Plans Revealed

Randy Orton is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world as he has competed inside the squared circle for almost two decades. He has earned the respect of fans and fellow WWE Superstars and is viewed as a proper locker room leader. His father also has an idea about Randy’s post-retirement plans.
WWE
gazettereview.com

WWE Draft 2021 – Results, Analyzing Every Pick

WWE held a draft at the end of last week, shaking things up for the future. SmackDown and Raw both made numerous picks, including some that had been on their roster before. Here are the results posted by WWE.com:. Friday Night SmackDown – Night One – 10/1/2021. Round 1. Universal...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
f4wonline.com

Speak Now: WWE Draft on SmackDown, AEW Rampage recaps

Join on-air personality Denise Salcedo as she recaps the latest edition of both WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage~! SmackDown features night one of the draft and tons of news. AEW Rampage features a match between Bryan Danielson and Nick Jackson, a women's triple threat and a hair vs. hair match!
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown video highlights: The WWE Draft begins

The 2021 WWE Draft kicked off with SmackDown and Raw each making eight selections last night. With the first pick of the draft, SmackDown selected Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Raw chose WWE Champion Big E with their first pick. Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair then moved to SmackDown, while Raw drafted Bianca Belair.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight: WWE Draft Continues, Goldberg Returns

Tonight’s WWE RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee will feature Night 2 of the WWE Draft. Some of the names eligible for picks on tonight’s show include SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura, and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, among others.
WWE
aiptcomics

2021 WWE Draft results, rules, rumors

The 2021 WWE Draft is upon us — the one time a year when WWE reshuffles their rosters and creates fresh matchups on both Raw and SmackDown. We’ve got your WWE Draft results right here. Listen to the latest episode of our weekly wrestling podcast, PTW!. It was announced earlier...
WWE
Bleacher Report

Raw vs. SmackDown: Who Won Night 1 of the 2021 WWE Draft?

Friday's episode of SmackDown kicked off the 2021 WWE draft, with the first four rounds of picks settling which Superstars go to the blue brand and who will be competing on Monday Night Raw for the foreseeable future. While both are under the same company umbrella, two competing networks want...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

AEW Significantly Outselling WWE In Ticket Sales

AEW has a dedicated fan base who want to see their action live, and those live event numbers have out-performed WWE in recent memory. Not even taking the 20,000 house at Arthur Ashe Stadium into consideration, AEW is moving tickets better than Vince McMahon’s company. The pandemic caused a lot...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE RAW HITS & MISSES 10/4: WWE Draft format a miss, Lynch segment a hit, Flair vs. Belair delivers, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... WWE Draft – MISS: This goes back to Smackdown too. It is hard to get excited about the WWE Draft when it seems like fans put more thought into it than WWE creative does. I am not a fan of this format. I wish WWE would do something more along the lines of an expansion draft, where both Raw and Smackdown have their own GM who can protect a certain number of wrestlers and the other gets to pick a certain number from the other show. Roman Reigns wasn’t drafted “to” Smackdown. He was already on Smackdown. Just highlight the names changing, not the names staying the same. This nebulous idea of certain people making these decisions doesn’t make for an intriguing process. I don’t want to go into all the head scratching moves, but there are too many picks that don’t make sense (from a Kayfabe standpoint). The result of the draft is that Smackdown has no credible opponent for Roman Reigns after Drew McIntyre. Plus, you have this silly idea that the draft doesn’t take effect until after Crown Jewel, yet several newly drafted Raw wrestlers appeared on this week’s show. How were they on, if the draft hasn’t actually taken effect?
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy