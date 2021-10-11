CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ school considers banning fans from high school football games due to rise in fights

fox29.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising instances of fan fights at high school football games have some schools considering security shakeups, including banning fans all together. FOX 29's Dave Kinchen has more.

www.fox29.com

CBS Philly

3 Local High School Football Games Canceled, Postponed Friday Due To Potential Threats

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three different local high school football games had to be canceled or postponed Friday night. In Chester County, Unionville’s homecoming game versus Kennett was postponed Friday afternoon after reports of a threatening message posted on the bathroom wall. The school was put into lockdown but officials did not find any credible threats. The game was replayed Saturday morning without incident. Unionville-Chadds Ford school board president tweeted “good sportsmanship all around” following the game. In Northampton County, a bomb threat prompted officials to cancel the varsity game between Nazareth Area and Allentown Central Catholic just minutes into the first quarter. Nazareth superintendent...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cbslocal.com

Fans Not Allowed At Bonner-Prendergast, Neumann-Goretti High School Football Game Due To Potential Altercations

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — The football stands at Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School were empty Friday night. No parents, students, or community members were allowed at Friday’s game against Neumann-Goretti. School officials say the difficult decision was made due to recent incidents at sporting events, as...
HIGH SCHOOL
mymalonetelegram.com

High school roundup: Second Franklin Academy football home game postponed due to quarantine, low availability

MALONE — Saturday’s game between Franklin Academy football and Canton has been postponed due to players quarantining and the Golden Bears’ numbers currently plagued with injuries, Franklin Academy Athletic Director Joey Santamoor said. Santamoor said, although Canton could have called freshman up to play varsity, the teams decided against this,...
MALONE, NY
WNEM

Flint school investigates after altercation at high school football game

A Flint school is conducting an investigation after a fight started between two players of rival teams. On Friday, the International Academy of Flint was facing off against Genesee High School in a football game. Tuesday afternoon, the International Academy of Flint released a letter stating it has reviewed game...
FLINT, MI
fox47.com

Madison East High School cancels football game due to health protocols

MADISON, Wis. — Madison East High School is being forced to cancel its varsity and junior varsity football teams are canceling their games this week due to health and safety protocols, district officials say. Madison Metropolitan School District athletic director Jeremy Schlitz says the junior varsity game Thursday and the...
MADISON, WI
MaxPreps

High school football: De La Salle players, vaccinated coach Justin Alumbaugh to miss game versus California due to COVID-19

Just when the 2021 high school football season for perennial national power De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) turned positive, so did a pair of COVID-19 tests. Now, the Spartans head into their East Bay Athletic League opener Friday against undefeated California (San Ramon) short-handed, including the absence of their fully vaccinated head coach Justin Alumbaugh.
CALIFORNIA STATE

