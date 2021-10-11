NJ school considers banning fans from high school football games due to rise in fights

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three different local high school football games had to be canceled or postponed Friday night. In Chester County, Unionville’s homecoming game versus Kennett was postponed Friday afternoon after reports of a threatening message posted on the bathroom wall. The school was put into lockdown but officials did not find any credible threats. The game was replayed Saturday morning without incident. Unionville-Chadds Ford school board president tweeted “good sportsmanship all around” following the game. In Northampton County, a bomb threat prompted officials to cancel the varsity game between Nazareth Area and Allentown Central Catholic just minutes into the first quarter. Nazareth superintendent...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO