Back 4 Blood Release Date: When is Back 4 Blood coming out?
Back 4 Blood is finally arriving this week, and we’re out to kick some zombie ass. The fight of the Cleaners to eradicate the Ridden will be something a lot of four-man parties will be doing in the foreseeable future. Left 4 Dead fans will surely appreciate the improved engine, better graphics, and innovative gameplay of Back 4 Blood. However, will all of these new features and mechanics be enough to convince all Left 4 Dead fans to finally move on to a new game? We’ll find out when Back 4 Blood‘s release date comes out.clutchpoints.com
