Back 4 Blood Release Date: When is Back 4 Blood coming out?

Back 4 Blood is set for release on October 12th, and I daresay that many people are hoping that this will represent a strong spiritual successor to the amazingly popular Left 4 Dead franchise. I mean, it’s not as if Valve has shown any interest in making a new one, is it? Then again, they’re well known for having an apparent fear of the number 3. – For those of you looking to try it out on your PC, however, you might be wondering if your hardware has the necessary grunt for some zombie killing. Well, following an official update to PCGameBenchmark, we now have the full, final, and confirmed PC requirements for Back 4 Blood. And the good news is, they’re surprisingly benign!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO