Home of the Sparrow: Holiday Giving Trees 2021

McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce issued the following announcement on Oct. 6. Home of the Sparrow’s Holiday Giving Trees will be located at the 6 Sparrow's Nest Thrift Stores and Community Threads, and various local businesses. Each Giving Tree will have paper ornaments with items of need from HOS's Shelter Needs Wish List. Donors can select as many ornaments as they’d like, then return gift cards & new items unwrapped & in original packaging to the Giving Tree of which the selected ornament was picked from by Thursday, December 30th, 2021.