City of Crystal Lake issued the following announcement on Oct. 4. • If you choose to trick-or-treat this year, the recommended trick-or-treating hours are Sunday, October 31, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Turn on your porch lights to show that your home is welcoming trick-or-treaters. Please remind children not to ring the doorbell if a light is not on as some families may feel uncomfortable participating in trick-or-treating.