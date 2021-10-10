CC Biz Buzz: Jim Dugdale – Tending to your financial garden

Columbia College issued the following announcement on Oct. 9. I live in a small town in central Missouri about three or four blocks away from the Missouri River. I walk my dog down to the Katy Trail nearly every morning and I usually pass a home with numerous plants in the yard. The owner is a master gardener from what the townsfolk tell me. I don’t know much about gardening, but I could tell her daily activities had changed recently. She seemed to be preparing for something; her routine had changed, but it was subtle. It is autumn now, so perhaps she’s preparing for the winter. Missouri can be a bit unforgiving and ambivalent during the cold months. What was the gardener up to? Pruning and preparing her garden for leaner times ahead, I assumed. I noticed the additional weeds and tree limbs she had gathered, the leaves with their change in color accumulating around the yard. A new cycle was upon us and her actions were the bellwether.