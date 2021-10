October 11, 2021 - It took 13 innings and an obscure ruling, but the Boston Red Sox hung on to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 Sunday night after a walk-off, two-run homer by Christian Vazquez. Tampa Bay rallied from a 4-2 deficit to tie the game in the eighth inning, and the score would remain 4-all into the fourth extra inning. Kevin Kiermaier hit a two-out long ball in the top of the 13th that bounced off the right-center wall, hit Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfrow, and then flew back over the short wall. Kiermaier was awarded a ground-rule double and baserunner Yandy Diaz – who had already reached home plate – was forced to go back to third base. Mike Zunino would then strikeout to leave the runners stranded. Boston now leads the best-of-five series 2-1.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO