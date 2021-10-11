Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Freestone, Henderson, Hill, Kaufman, Limestone by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 22:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for central and north central Texas. For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Ellis; Freestone; Henderson; Hill; Kaufman; Limestone; McLennan; Navarro The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Freestone County in central Texas Southern Kaufman County in north central Texas Northeastern McLennan County in central Texas Western Henderson County in central Texas Central Hill County in central Texas Northwestern Limestone County in central Texas Ellis County in north central Texas Navarro County in north central Texas * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1009 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Midlothian to Carl`s Corner to 10 miles east of Valley Mills, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cedar Hill, Lancaster, Waxahachie, Corsicana, Ennis, Midlothian, Glenn Heights, Red Oak, Hillsboro, Gun Barrel City, Ovilla, Mabank, West, Ferris, Tool, Palmer, Italy, Kerens, Seven Points and Hubbard. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH