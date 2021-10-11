Severe Weather Statement issued for McIntosh, Tulsa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Oklahoma. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern, northeastern and east central Oklahoma. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McIntosh; Tulsa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR EASTERN CREEK...NORTHWESTERN MCINTOSH...OKMULGEE...SOUTHERN TULSA AND OKFUSKEE COUNTIES At 958 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Sand Springs to Okmulgee State Park to 3 miles west of Weleetka, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Sand Springs... Okmulgee Okemah... Bixby Sapulpa... Jenks Okfuskee... Glenpool Henryetta... Kiefer Morris... Beggs Mounds... Kellyville Weleetka... Dewar Schulter... Grayson This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 214 and 253. Interstate 44 between mile markers 194 and 229. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH