Brenda J. Happel, 81, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Hospice of Mercy in Hiawatha, following an extended illness. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., in Vinton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vinton, with the Rev. Stephen Preus officiating. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha.