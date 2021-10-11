WNBA Finals 2021: Chicago Sky ride big first-half run to cruise to Game 1 victory over the Phoenix Mercury

The WNBA Finals are the greatest stage of women's professional basketball but that didn't seem to bother the Chicago Sky. A new arena, a larger stage and a different opponent, however, the Sky's 2021 playoff form remained intact. Winners of five of their last six playoff games coming into tonight's contest, the Sky stole homecourt advantage by securing a 91-77 victory in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals over the Phoenix Mercury at the Footprint Center.