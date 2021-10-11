CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

WNBA Finals 2021: Chicago Sky ride big first-half run to cruise to Game 1 victory over the Phoenix Mercury

By Yash Matange
Sporting News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WNBA Finals are the greatest stage of women's professional basketball but that didn't seem to bother the Chicago Sky. A new arena, a larger stage and a different opponent, however, the Sky's 2021 playoff form remained intact. Winners of five of their last six playoff games coming into tonight's contest, the Sky stole homecourt advantage by securing a 91-77 victory in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals over the Phoenix Mercury at the Footprint Center.

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
The Associated Press

Netflix employee fired in wake of Chappelle special furor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix said Friday that it had fired an employee for disclosing confidential financial information about what it paid for Dave Chappelle’s comedy special “The Closer,” which some condemned as being transphobic. The employee, who wasn’t named, shared “confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company,” a Netflix...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allie Quigley
Person
Kia Nurse
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Courtney Vandersloot
Person
Brittney Griner
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy