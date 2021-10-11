Dean Hatefield

Dean Hatfield, 83, of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Oct. 9, 2021. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. The Rev. Dr. Mary Beth Hartenstein of Hope United Church of Christ will officiate. Friends may visit with the family after 9:30 a.m. at the Chapel of Memories on Thursday. Inurnment with military honors will be held immediately following the services at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.