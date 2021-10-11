CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros fans furious about Yasmani Grandal getting in way of clear out at home (Video)

By Scott Rogust
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal ran on the grass and got in the way of Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel’s throw home. MLB is having itself a night on Sunday, as evidenced by the confusion regarding the ground-rule double ruling up in Boston that prevented the Tampa Bay Rays from scoring a run in Game 3 of the ALDS. As it turns out, the Houston Astros-Chicago White Sox had it’s share of controversy. And let’s just say that Astros fans were not happy about it.

Comments / 17

Andrew Brigs
5d ago

So much butthurt... Let's see how much butthurt is done when they win the World Series again... Amazon is going to have a field day keeping Butthurt Cream in stock...

Reply
4
Timothy McCaskey
5d ago

So Houston fans are upset at what they perceive as cheating against their team. Where was all that indignation when the Astros were using electronic surveillance equipment to cheat themselves?

Reply(10)
9
FanSided

