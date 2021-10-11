CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 dead, 2 injured after accident on Highway 264 near Lowell

By Tristan Hill
LOWELL, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Two people are dead and two more are injured following a crash on Highway 264 near Lowell early Sunday morning.

According to a report from Arkansas State Police, Luis Ruiz, 29, of Springdale was headed south when his vehicle went into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle driven by Elenora Davis, 55, of Springdale, sending Davis’ vehicle into a ditch.

Davis and passenger Evelyn Shamory, 55, of Springdale were killed in the crash.

Ruiz and Davis’ second passenger, Joanna Kelek, 57, of Rogers were injured.

The two injured were taken to Mercy Northwest in Springdale for treatment. The bodies of the two killed are held at the Benton County Coroner’s Office.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

