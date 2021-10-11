CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Landry Parish, LA

Balloons and Tunes held in St. Landry Parish

KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jcidw_0cNJTDLn00

A free community event was held in St. Landry Parish today.

St. Landry Balloons and Tunes happened Sunday evening in Donald Gardner Stadium. The Remax hot air balloon, balloon artists, vendors and live music.

A Touch of Class provided the music, and the Remax balloon provided the glow.

The weather is perfect it was a little windy earlier for the hot air balloon, so we're just not getting it out. We're just going to inflate it, we're not going to do rides tonight, we're just going to inflate it and do a little balloon glow. We're actually lighting the balloon up with the burners," said Joel Sturdevant, the balloon pilot.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
County
Saint Landry Parish, LA
KATC News

Opelousas women recognized at Elite Social

The hard work of a group of women in Opelousas is being recognized. Organizers held the first-ever Women's Elite Social Thursday night at La Bellevue Petite Chateau. Along with a chance to network and celebrate their accomplishments, the women were invited to compete in a big hat contest.
OPELOUSAS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balloons#Hot Air Balloon#Weather
KATC News

Shake your Trail Feather paddle event on Bayou Teche, Saturday

A parade is happening this weekend on Bayou Teche, and you're invited. The "Shake your Trail Feather" festival paddle parade is set to roll down Bayou Teche Saturday. "The Bayou Teche paddle trail is 130 miles and it starts in Port Barre and ends in Berwick. We'kk end up having 15 floating access docks, like the one I'm standing on, Patti Holland, in charge of the Teche Project tells KATC. The dock will enable you to get into the bayou with your family and paddle half day paddles from town to town 130 miles of the Teche.
TWITTER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
KATC News

Road closures expected in Abbeville for homecoming parades

Abbeville Police say that three schools will be hosting homecoming parades back to back. The parades will prompt a few road closures. Police say Abbeville High School, Vermilion Catholic and Williams Scholar Academy will be having their annual homecoming parades. All three parades will flow back-to-back.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy