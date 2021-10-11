Operation Underdog brings people and pets together for annual Pet Costume Contest

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With Halloween slowly creeping up, people are already starting to get into costume.

But on Oct. 10, 2021, it was not children, getting ready to trick or treat, instead a handful of festive furry friends got together to show their stuff.

In partnership with Pet Supplies Plus in Beckley, operation underdog brought back their annual Pet Costume Contest. Pets and their owners dressed up to walk the runway for the chance to earn a prize. While there were mostly dogs behind the masks, there was also a goat as well.

Operation Underdog is a Raleigh County rescue that works to help foster dogs and those in need.

“We tend to help the ones that are older or have a medical issue, cause they are the typical underdog it is easy to adopt puppies and little fluffy dogs so we tend to help dogs that need a little extra love,” said Erica Jones with Operation Underdog.

The money raised from registering for the contest went to helping the Operation cover dog’s medical expenses and finding them a good home.

Read more top stories from wvnstv.com ⟶

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.