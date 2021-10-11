CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beckley, WV

Operation Underdog brings people and pets together for annual Pet Costume Contest

WVNS
WVNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ayfSQ_0cNJTCT400

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With Halloween slowly creeping up, people are already starting to get into costume.

But on Oct. 10, 2021, it was not children, getting ready to trick or treat, instead a handful of festive furry friends got together to show their stuff.

In partnership with Pet Supplies Plus in Beckley, operation underdog brought back their annual Pet Costume Contest. Pets and their owners dressed up to walk the runway for the chance to earn a prize. While there were mostly dogs behind the masks, there was also a goat as well.

Operation Underdog is a Raleigh County rescue that works to help foster dogs and those in need.

“We tend to help the ones that are older or have a medical issue, cause they are the typical underdog it is easy to adopt puppies and little fluffy dogs so we tend to help dogs that need a little extra love,” said Erica Jones with Operation Underdog.

The money raised from registering for the contest went to helping the Operation cover dog’s medical expenses and finding them a good home.

Read more top stories from wvnstv.com ⟶

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WVNS

Princeton Camera Club hosts 38th annual photography exhibition

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Many events are facing cancellation in Mercer County due to COVID-19, but one is staying strong after more than 30 years. The Princeton Camera Club boasts a 38 year run for their photography exhibition. Divided up into categories, professional and amateur photographers from the area submit their best still photography for judging. […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Halloween is here: Trick-or-treat times for the region announced

(WVNS) — The spookiest time of year is upon us, and we’re finding out where you can celebrate this Halloween season. Here is a list of dates and times for trick-or-treating across the region: Beckley – Saturday, October 30th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Lewisburg – Saturday, October 30th from 6 p.m. until 8 […]
FESTIVAL
WVNS

Families enjoyed first Fright Night Fall Festival

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Families had the chance to create new fall memories on Oct. 10, 2021. When October rolls around the stables in the Resort at Glade Springs are transformed into Fright Nights, complete with heart-raising mazes and an assortment of ways to give yourself a good scare. Before the sun goes down, […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
City
Beckley, WV
Beckley, WV
Sports
Beckley, WV
Lifestyle
WVNS

Brian’s Safehouse hosts first-ever homecoming

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For the first time ever, Brian’s Safehouse hosted a homecoming picnic, welcoming back graduates and past residents. Brian’s Safehouse focuses on giving a second chance to those with substance abuse disorders through a year-long residential program. Those with the Safehouse wanted to bring together people they’ve helped to share their stories […]
HEALTH
WVNS

Weathered Ground’s Annual Oktoberfest Celebration returns

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A popular annual Oktoberfest celebration returned to Raleigh County on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Every year in late September or early October, Weathered Ground Brewery holds its annual Octoberfest Celebration and Saturday was no different. The brewery brews its own traditional Oktoberfest beer. St. Luke’s Lutheran Church supplied Authentic German food. […]
GHENT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Costume Contest#Weather#Pet Supplies
WVNS

Local venues see post-pandemic boost in reservations

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local venues are seeing a boost in reservations after the pandemic. Leslie Baker, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Beckley, told 59 News Historic Black Knight is almost fully booked for the remainder of 2021. They have experienced an increase in reservations after the pandemic as more […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Kiwanis Club to celebrate 100th anniversary

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Kiwanis club is celebrating its 100th anniversary later this month. The celebration includes a dinner and haunted tour at Historic Black Knight. The dinner will help raise money for their outreach programs and sponsor Christmas shopping for teens later this year. Kellie Laraba, the President of Beckley Kiwanis, said […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

365
Followers
224
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy