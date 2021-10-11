CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Drive-thru orders take longer, are less accurate this year compared to 2020, study finds

By Kevin Accettulla, Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=263iQp_0cNJT78g00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. ( WBTW ) – Drive-thru orders not only took longer on average in 2021 than 2020, but were also more likely to be wrong, according to a study.

The study was conducted by SeeLevel HX , a research company that works with a “panel of more than half a million mystery shoppers” to evaluate businesses.

Average US price of gas up by 6 cents per gallon to $3.31

The SeeLevel HX study compared the speed of service, accuracy, customer service, and food quality at 1,492 drive-thrus across the United States between July and early August. There were 10 brands included in the study:

  • Arby’s
  • Burger King
  • Carl’s Jr
  • Chick-fil-a
  • Dunkin
  • Hardee’s
  • KFC
  • McDonald’s
  • Taco Bell
  • Wendy’s

The study found that on average, the speed of service at drive-thrus got 25.59 seconds slower when compared to 2020. Fifty-one percent of the people in the study said the speed of service was about what was expected, while 30% said it was faster than expected and 19% said it was slower than expected.

Stock up on these Black Friday–worthy deals now at Amazon

The study also found that 15% of orders were inaccurate, which is up from 13% in 2020. Out of the 10 brands in the study, Chick-fil-a was found to be the most accurate, followed by Taco Bell at second, and a three-way tie for third between Arby’s, Burger King, and Carl’s Jr. Chick-fil-a also ranked first for main entrée rating in 2021.

The study found that friendliness continues to decline. Seventy-three percent of participants rated the service as friendly compared to 76% in 2020 and 79% in 2019.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

This Popular Grocery Giant Is On a Downward Spiral and Losing Customers

Days may be numbered for a grocery delivery service that captured the hearts of millions of shoppers with the idea of eliminating food waste. According to Business Insider, Imperfect Foods is showing signs of a breakdown. After a round of mass layoffs this year, as well as several changes in leadership which precipitated a shift in the company ethos, several recently departed employees told the publication that the company seems to have lost its way.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
24/7 Wall St.

New Chain Restaurant Menu Items for Halloween and Beyond

In planning new product rollouts, restaurant chains often introduce food and drink items keyed to the season or to a specific holiday. In autumn, in addition to the inevitable spate of pumpkin spice everything, many chains bolster their menus with Halloween-themed specialties (like the Applebee’s Dracula’s Juice cocktail or Burger King’s ghost pepper chicken nuggets), […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Thru#Weather#Food Drink#Seelevel Hx#Arby#Burger King Carl#Dunkin Hardee#Kfc Mcdonald#Taco Bell Wendy
Mahoning Matters

Sorry for the wait: Drive-thrus are slower, mixing up more orders this year, study shows

If you find yourself waiting longer at the drive-thru only to end up with something other than what you ordered, you’re not alone, according to a new study. A 2021 SeeLevel HX report on fast-food drive-thrus found that service times are slower this year, and customer orders are less accurate. Comparing​ 2020 and 2021, the average speed of service ​increased from 356.8 seconds (about 6 minutes) to 382.39 seconds, or 25.59 seconds slower.
RESTAURANTS
Alliance Review

Fast-food drive-thru survey: Expect to wait longer for your order

Have you noticed that your fast food is taking a little longer at the drive-thru window?. And that the worker handing you the food is a little less cheery?. It's not your imagination. A new national study of fast-food drive-thrus found the speed of service has decreased by more than 25 seconds over last year and workers are not as friendly.
RESTAURANTS
US105

Surprise! Fast Food Drive Thru Service is Not So Fast, or Accurate

Call me Captain Obvious here, but a new study shows that fast food drive-thrus are not so fast after all, and they really do F@#k you in the drive-thru!. Gone are the days of getting the correct order from your favorite fast food drive-thru in a timely manner. First of all, it just seems like everybody is hitting the drive-thru at the same time, so of course the wait time is going to be a bit longer than usual.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Washington Examiner

Short order: Some Hooters waitresses concerned about underwearlike new uniforms

Hooters waitresses wear short shorts, and some are complaining about how tiny they're getting. The restaurant chain, known for its scantily clad servers and chicken wings, issued new uniforms, including shorts that look almost like hip-hugger underwear. Two different companies, either Hooters of America or the Original Hooters, operates each...
RESTAURANTS
New York Post

Domino’s delivers first drop in US sales in more than a decade

Domino’s Pizza posted its first drop in U.S. same-store sales in over a decade on Thursday, as the world’s biggest pizza chain grappled with a slowdown in delivery demand and a tight labor market that created a shortage of drivers. As COVID-19 curbs ease, Americans have started to eat out...
FOOD & DRINKS
chainstoreage.com

Wendy’s to enhance mobile, drive-thru ordering with AI

The Wendy’s Company intends to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and hybrid cloud tools to create new ways customers can order food via touchpoints including drive-thru and mobile device. The fast food hamburger chain will utilize Google Cloud data analytics, AI, machine learning (ML), and hybrid cloud technology, such as speech-to-text...
CELL PHONES
Cheddar News

Wendy’s on Its New 'Hot and Crispy' French Fries Guarantee, Month of Freebies

Wendy’s is looking to remix the fast food french fry game with its new “hot and crispy” offering. Kurt Kane, the U.S. president and chief commercial officer of Wendy’s, joined Cheddar to provide some details about the development of the fry and its new promotional campaign of free offerings in October. Kane also talked about the chain's partnership with Google as it looks to optimize customers’ digital experience and also addressed the ongoing labor shortage issues impacting industries like fast food.
RESTAURANTS
MotorBiscuit

Is It Legal to Sleep in a Moving RV?

Ever since the pandemic, camping has become even more popular. Camper trailers, motorhomes, and RVs are all selling like hotcakes. One thing that seems to get overlooked is the laws that dictate what you’re allowed to do and not do when traveling with one. According to Cruise America, campers have...
CARS
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

H-E-B to Open Expansive Central Texas Store in 2022

Planning is underway for a second H-E-B store in the Central Texas city of Leander. Spanning more than 103,000 square feet, Leander’s newest H-E-B, to be located at 19348 Ronald W. Reagan Blvd. in the new Bar W Marketplace, will feature an expansive product assortment and “several convenient services customers come to expect from H-E-B,” according to the San Antonio-based grocer. Construction is slated to begin early next year with a grand opening planned for Nov. 17, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
WFLA

WFLA

3K+
Followers
830
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy