Hard Fought Battle Decided in Final Minutes

CALEDONIA, Mich. - It was a tough pill to swallow on Sunday for the Davenport men's soccer team as they dropped a 2-1 decision against Purdue Northwest in GLIAC action. The Panthers and Pride are now tied for first place in the conference at 5-2. The matchup was even on paper heading into the game and that translated onto the pitch. Davenport finished with 11 shots with five on goal, while Purdue Northwest had 10 shots with five on goal.Shane Marinkovich stopped three shots for the Panthers, while Sebastian Contreras stopped four shots for the Pride.