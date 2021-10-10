CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Hard Fought Battle Decided in Final Minutes

dupanthers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALEDONIA, Mich. - It was a tough pill to swallow on Sunday for the Davenport men's soccer team as they dropped a 2-1 decision against Purdue Northwest in GLIAC action. The Panthers and Pride are now tied for first place in the conference at 5-2. The matchup was even on paper heading into the game and that translated onto the pitch. Davenport finished with 11 shots with five on goal, while Purdue Northwest had 10 shots with five on goal.Shane Marinkovich stopped three shots for the Panthers, while Sebastian Contreras stopped four shots for the Pride.

dupanthers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Central Michigan University Chippewas

Field Hockey Gets Game Winner In Final Minute

LORETTO, Pa. – Rachel Ruttenberg scored with 28 seconds remaining on Sunday to lift Central Michigan to a dramatic 1-0 nonconference field hockey victory over Saint Francis. It was Ruttenberg's team-leading third goal of the season, and it gave the Chippewas (3-7) their second win in their last three starts. Saint Francis is 3-8. St. Francis outshot the Chippewas, 12-9, including an 8-5 edge in shots on goal. CMU had nine penalty corners, five of which came in the first quarter.
SPORTS
Bakersfield Californian

Garces holds off BHS for hard-fought 21-10 victory

There wasn’t much in the way of breathing room for most of the 48 minutes of football Friday night at San Tobias Field. But when Garces senior Ian Jernagin finished off a punishing 11-yard touchdown run with 1:08 to play, the Rams could finally take a collective sigh of relief in a hard-fought battle with Bakersfield High.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Lebanon Democrat

Hawks snatch another victory in final minute

MT. JULIET — Trailing 21-7 in the fourth quarter, Green Hill scored 15 unanswered points to come from behind in dramatic fashion and defeat the East Nashville Eagles for a homecoming victory 22-21 last Friday night. Down 21-14, cornerback David Childress recovered a fumble on an East Nashville fourth-and-goal attempt....
GREEN HILL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue Northwest#Gliac#Panthers
FanSided

St. John’s soccer earns hard fought draw against Butler

The St. John’s soccer team played to a tough home draw against Butler. On Thursday night at Belson Stadium, the St. John’s soccer team stayed unbeaten in Big East play as they fought to a tough 1-1 draw against the Butler Bulldogs. Both teams came into the match with an...
SOCCER
Boonville Daily News

Pirates drop hard-fought game against Osage, 32-18

The Boonville Pirates JV football team dropped another hard-fought game Monday night on the road, losing to the Osage Indians 32-18. The Pirates, dropping to 2-4 on the season, have lost their last three games in conference play. Boonville JV football coach Ryan Brimer said the team struggled to tackle...
BOONVILLE, MO
scranton.edu

Men's Soccer Drops Hard-Fought Battle to No. 16 Franklin & Marshall

LANCASTER, Pa. – The University of Scranton men's soccer team (3-3-3) fought hard for all 90 minutes, but fell just short in a 1-0 loss to the No. 16 Franklin & Marshall Diplomats (9-1) on Wednesday night at Tylus Field in Lancaster. This marked the eighth all-time meeting between the...
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
pelicanrapidspress.com

Hard-fought loss to high-ranked Breckenridge for Viking netters

The Pelican Rapids Vikings hosted Breckenridge for a conference match up September 30. The Vikings have had a busy 3 game week with many lineup changes due to some key missing players. “I was so proud of how these girls dealt with all the changes we threw at them with...
BRECKENRIDGE, MN
mercerbears.com

Bears Win Hard-Fought Bout

MACON, Ga. – The Mercer football team welcomed the Samford Bulldogs for the Southern Conference home opener at Five Star Stadium and outlasted their visitors in a heavyweight fight with a 45-42 scoreline. Fred Davis highlighted the Bears efforts, breaking the single-game record in the modern era for rushing yards...
MACON, GA
tsl.news

Hard-fought CMS, P-P men’s soccer game ends in double OT draw

Despite pushing and pulling for 110 minutes, the grueling tug-of-war that made up Wednesday’s Sixth Street men’s soccer rivalry ended in a 1-1 draw. Hosted at Pomona College, the hard-fought match included multiple injury timeouts and yellow cards, with the first two bookings coming less than 15 seconds after the opening whistle. Chase Keir CM ’24 received the first one for fouling a Sagehen, prompting vulgarities and angry comments from the home bench.
POMONA, CA
unionnewsdaily.com

Colonia overpowers Linden and wins a hard-fought battle, 23-14

LINDEN, NJ — On the second-to-last play of the third quarter, senior Davante Burroughs came up big for Linden by blocking a Colonia 28-yard field goal attempt to keep the game tied. However, just four plays later, the host Tigers made a special teams miscue that put them behind once...
LINDEN, NJ
Evening Star

Warriors battle to regional final

DUNLAP — Westview boys tennis continues to be tested in its run through the state tournament. The 16th-ranked Warriors (21-1) outlasted Northridge 3-2 at the Concord Regional semifinals on Tuesday. “We were up against a wall again,” Westview coach Tyler Miller said. Fellow NECC team Fremont fell to Goshen 5-0...
GOSHEN, IN
telegram.com

Item Sports: Lions-Gaels battle on the gridiron; Lions take slim, hard-fought battle

WEST BOYLSTON — It had the feel of a football game from another era, when large crowds gathered to cheer on two local teams on a cool, crisp fall night. With the stands filled with cheering students from both schools, and the sidelines packed to near capacity, the West Boylston/Tahanto Regional High School football team edged Clinton 36-34 on a 29-yard field goal by sophomore Jamie “JJ” McNamara.
WEST BOYLSTON, MA
goldcountrymedia.com

Zebras avoid sweep in hard fought loss to Hillmen

The Lincoln High girls’ tennis team lost 8-1 to the Placer Hillmen with all singles matches being finished in two sets on Oct. 30. However, the Fighting Zebras were victorious in one doubles match. The first time that the Lady Zebras played the Hillgals on Sept. 7, Lincoln got swept...
LINCOLN, CA
Las Cruces Sun-News

New Mexico State loses hard fought road game at San Jose State

New Mexico State fell to 1-5 at the halfway mark after a hard fought 37-31 loss at San Jose State on Saturday. San Jose State scored 10 crucial points in the last 1:09 of the first half for a 24-14 halftime lead. But Aggies quarterback Jonah Johnson led the Aggies...
COLLEGE SPORTS
skidmoreathletics.com

Skidmore earns hard fought point in 1-1 tie at Vassar

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y.— After trading goals in the first six minutes of play, neither Skidmore or Vassar could connect over the final 104 minutes in a 1-1 Liberty League men's soccer tie. The Thoroughbreds are 6-4-1 (1-2-1 Liberty), while the Brewers are 8-2-1 (2-1-1). Vassr scored on its first shot attempt...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
DL-Online

Lakers celebrate seniors after hard-fought loss

The Detroit Lakes girls soccer team celebrated its seniors on Thursday night after a 1-0 loss to Bemidji. The Lumberjacks found the back of the net for a first-half goal, which was enough to come away with a 1-0 win. Despite the loss, the night was more significant than just a soccer game. Following the match, the Lakers applauded their four seniors, Alex Bettcher, Annie Paulson, Kate Stearns, and Sasha Sekundiak.
DETROIT LAKES, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy