Officials at Fort Hood in Texas are searching for Pfc. Jennifer Sewell, a soldier who's been missing since last Thursday. Sewell was last seen leaving her barracks around 4 p.m. (5 p.m. ET) October 7, according to a statement by the Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services (DES), which said she failed to report to work that day. Law enforcement, Sewell's chain-of-command and her family have been unable to contact her in the time since.

FORT HOOD, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO