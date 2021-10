Every so often, a film truly becomes banned, typically due to content that is so violent and/or sexual that censors are scared to allow the film to be shown to the public. Back in the late-‘70s, Iran banned the film “Chess of the Wind” not because it is so racy that it was a danger to the public, but instead because the film dared to show people morally unscrupulous people during a time when the theocratic country was scared of showing such three-dimensional people. Now, decades later, the lost film from revolutionary filmmaker Mohammad Reza Aslani is finally getting the release it deserves, in 4K no less.

