CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Polk County, FL

Political calendar: Upcoming meetings and events for Polk County political groups

The Ledger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaith Based Republican Club of West Polk (an RPOF Chartered Club) meets at 5 p.m. Thursday at Believers Fellowship Church, 5240 N. Socrum Loop Road, Lakeland. Peter Feaman is guest speaker. Feaman was unanimously elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2020 by the Republican Party of Florida to serve as its National Committeeman to the Republican National Committee in Washington, D.C. He has served on the RNC Rules Committee since 2012.

www.newschief.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, FL
Government
County
Polk County, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Lakeland, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Associated Press

Netflix employee fired in wake of Chappelle special furor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix said Friday that it had fired an employee for disclosing confidential financial information about what it paid for Dave Chappelle’s comedy special “The Closer,” which some condemned as being transphobic. The employee, who wasn’t named, shared “confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company,” a Netflix...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grady Judd
Person
Colleen Burton
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy