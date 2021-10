Due to COVID-19 and post Brexit reasons, UK is facing an acute shortage of labor, similarly experienced around the world, impacting meat processing facilities and the ability to get animals through the system. In recent months, UK meat processors have been forced to reduce processing throughput as much as 25%, marking a crisis that is further compounded by a shortage of truck drivers resulting in supply chain disturbance across UK. The reduced throughput has put producers on the defensive, holding animals longer in the barns and now running out of barn space as piglets are born and continue to flow through the farming system. Producers are forced to make difficult decisions with what to do with the animals, already beginning the decision to cull animals.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO