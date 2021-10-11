October 107IST Board Meeting

Pursuant to Va. Code Sections 15.2-1417, 15.2-1418 and 2.2-3707 and the Rules and Procedures as adopted by the King George County Board of Supervisors, there will be a Special Meeting of the King George County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. in the Board Room of the Revercomb Building, 10459 Courthouse Drive, King George, Virginia. The purpose of this meeting is to interview candidates for the position of County Attorney and after convening the Special Meeting, the Board will consider a Motion to enter into Closed Meeting pursuant to Va. Code Section 2.2-3711 for discussion, consideration, or interviews of prospective candidates for employment, assignment, appointment, namely the County Attorney.
