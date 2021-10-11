CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
October 107IST Board Meeting

 5 days ago

This is the monthly meeting of the 107IST board. Meetings are open to current 107IST members unless the board needs to go into executive session for an individual agenda item (for example, sensitive, legal or personal matters). Members are always welcome to attend by registering for the event. If you...

mocoshow.com

Board of Education Receives Update on Reopening Schools And More Notes From October Board of Education Business Meeting

The Montgomery County Board of Education (Board) held a business meeting on October 5, 2021. During the meeting, the Board received an update on reopening schools; took action on the 2021 Every Student Succeeds Act Consolidated Strategic Plan; received an update regarding Board of Education Strategic Plan; took action regarding options for Board election districts; amended COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate resolution; approved preliminary construction plans; made an administrative appointment; and took action on new business items.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wgel.com

Library Board Meeting Thursday

The Greenville Public Library board will meet Thursday, October 14 at 4 p.m. in the Bradford Room in downtown Greenville. Topics on the agenda are library programs, the boiler inspection, and various reports.
GREENVILLE, IL
kiow.com

Winnebago County Board to Meet

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday morning to discuss any new actions the county may need to take regarding CoVID-19 policies. The board is not expected to make any changes to current policies. The board must also approve a Cost Allocation Plan Certification. This requires the county...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
frederickco.gov

Board of Trustees Regular Meeting

A great way to get involved with your Town is to attend (or watch) the regular Board of Trustee Meetings. These meetings cover a wide range of topics and give you a good sense of how your elected officials do business. Good things are happening and we want you to be the first to know!
FREDERICK, CO
#The 107ist Board
chaskamn.com

Chaska Park Board Meeting

The Chaska Park Board is meeting Tuesday at the Chaska Event Center (3210 Chaska Blvd.). The meeting will start at 7:00 p.m. View agenda. Click on the agenda items to see the supporting documents. The Park Board will discuss:. Recommending park dedication for the Reserve at Autumn Woods development, which...
POLITICS
Hutch Post

Fair board to meet Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Now that the dust has settled, the Kansas State Fair Board will meet for the first time since the fair ended and have a light agenda. The board will get the fiscal year 2023 budget presentation and also take action on the schematic design of the House of Capper project. The open-air building recently had the roof removed because of structural issues.
KANSAS STATE
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

School board meets Monday

The Windom Area School Board holds its regular monthly meeting Monday, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at the Windom City Hall council chambers. On the agenda, the board will discuss and act on policy concerning therapy dogs in the school. The board will discuss the upcoming operating and technology levy referendum...
WINDOM, MN
kinggeorgecountyva.gov

Board of Supervisors - SPECIAL MEETING

Pursuant to Va. Code Sections 15.2-1417, 15.2-1418 and 2.2-3707 and the Rules and Procedures as adopted by the King George County Board of Supervisors, there will be a Special Meeting of the King George County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. in the Board Room of the Revercomb Building, 10459 Courthouse Drive, King George, Virginia. The purpose of this meeting is to interview candidates for the position of County Attorney and after convening the Special Meeting, the Board will consider a Motion to enter into Closed Meeting pursuant to Va. Code Section 2.2-3711 for discussion, consideration, or interviews of prospective candidates for employment, assignment, appointment, namely the County Attorney.
KING GEORGE, VA
Mining Journal

Zoning board meeting canceled

MARQUETTE — The city of Marquette Board of Zoning Appeals regular meeting scheduled for Oct. 7 has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 4.
MARQUETTE, MI
montgomeryplanning.org

Corridor Forward Updates: Community invited to attend virtual meeting on preliminary recommendations on October 20; Working Draft to be presented to the Planning Board on October 28

Montgomery Planning staff will present recommendations for Corridor Forward: The I-270 Transit Plan at a virtual community meeting on October 20 at 7 p.m. WHEATON, MD – The Montgomery County Planning Department, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), will hold a virtual public meeting for Corridor Forward: The I-270 Transit Plan on Wednesday, October 20 (7 to 8:30 p.m.). At the meeting, Montgomery Planning staff will present preliminary plan recommendations, including a recommended transit network, to serve communities and employment centers along the I-270 corridor. The community meeting follows an October 7 briefing to the Montgomery County Planning Board, when staff received guidance on the plan’s preliminary recommendations. RSVPs are required to attend. The meeting will be held via Microsoft Teams. The community will have the opportunity to provide comments to Montgomery Planning staff before the Working Draft of the plan is presented to the Planning Board on October 28.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
capenews.net

Select Board To Discuss Future Of Fire Services At October 25 Meeting

The Falmouth Select Board at its meeting on Monday, October 25, will discuss how the town will proceed with fire and rescue services and whether more firefighters will need to be hired. “We need to have an in-depth discussion on long-term planning,” chairman Douglas C. Brown said at the board’s...
FALMOUTH, MA
Sacramento Observer

Sacramento County Board of Supervisors Meets October 5

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet Tuesday Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Among the topics of discussion will be to approve relief of accountability for cashiering shortages for the Sheriff’s Department for fiscal year 1998 to 2019 in the amount of $24,351.13 and the authorization to execute an agreement with Permitium, LLC, for online Concealed Weapon Permit application and processing services for the period of November 1, 2021 through October 31, 2024. The agenda can be found here: http://www2.agendanet.saccounty.net/BoardOfSupervisors/Meetings/ViewMeeting?id=6872&doctype=1.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Woodlands Online& LLC

Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District's October 12th Board Meeting

CONROE, TX -- The Lone Star GCD Board of Directors is holding its monthly board meeting in person, with the option for public comment remotely by videoconference. LSGCD Board of Directors Notice of Public Hearings and Regular Board Meeting:. Tuesday, October 12, 2021; 6:00 p.m. Hearing on Permit and Permit...
CONROE, TX

