‘Pose,’ ‘Mayans M.C’, ‘Love, Victor’ Among Imagen Awards Winners

By Kimberly Nordyke
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
FX’s Pose and Mayans M.C. and Hulu’s Love, Victor were among the winners of the 2021 Imagen Awards , which were handed out Sunday night.

Netflix’s Ya No Estoy Aquí and PopTV’s One Day at a Time animated special also took home top honors during the ceremony, which was streamed on PBSSoCal.org and KCET.org.

In addition, the Norman Lear Writer’s Award was presented to playwright and television writer Tanya Saracho, who is the creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the Starz series Vida . Saracho also was named best TV director.

Meanwhile, Pose was named best primetime drama and also earned a best actress win for Mj Rodriguez. JD Pardo of Mayans M.C. was named best actor in a drama series.

On the comedy side, Love, Victor was named best primetime program and earned a best actor nod for Michael Cimino, while the animated episode of One Day at a Time earned the Imagen Award for best primetime program — special or movie and Justina Machado was named best voice-over actor for the special. Best actress in a comedy series honors went to Barbie Ferreira of HBO Max’s Unpregnant .

Scooping up supporting actress and actor honors in drama were Morena Baccarin of Paramount+’s The Twilight Zone and Colman Domingo of HBO’s Euphoria . Harvey Guillén of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows and Diana Maria Riva of Netflix’s Dead to Me were named best supporting actor and actress in a comedy, respectively.

Madison Reyes of Netflix’s Julie and the Phantoms was named best young actor, while the show was handed the award for best young-adult programming. Nickelodeon’s The Casagrandes was named best youth programming.

Meanwhile, in film, Ya No Estoy Aquí was named best feature, while the film’s Fernando Frías De La Parra was named best director. Demián Bichir won best actor for L a nd, while Aubrey Plaza won best actress for Black Bear.

The Imagen Awards were established in 1985 after a suggestion by Norman Lear to encourage and recognize the positive portrayals of Latinos in the media. The 2021 winners were determined by an independent panel of entertainment industry executives and Latina and Latino community leaders.

The ceremony was hosted by Aida Rodriguez (Last Comic Standing) , Chuey Martinez (Dish Nation) , Isabella Gomez ( One Day at a Time) and Karrie Martin Lachney (Gentefied). The theme was “A Celebration of Our Community: Diverse, Talented, and United.”

In addition, the ceremony featured special musical performances by artists Bomba Yemaya, Las Cafeteras, Las Colibrí, Ally Brooke and Ozomatli.

A full list of winners follows.

Best Feature Film

La Llorona (Shudder; La Casa De Producción and Les Films Du Volcan)
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (Netflix; A Netflix Original Documentary / A Muck Media Production in Association with Key Rat, Inc. & Topic Studios)
REEFA (Adir 26 Films, Custom Colors Productions and Vertical Entertainment)
Words On Bathroom Walls (LD Entertainment & Roadside Attractions)
Ya No Estoy Aqui / I’m No Longer Here (Netflix; Panorama Global for Netflix) (WINNER)

Best Director – Feature Film

Cristina Costantini & Kareem Tabsch, Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (Netflix)
Cristina Costantini & Darren Foster, Own the Room (National Geographic)
Jayro Bustamante, La Llorona (Shudder; La Casa De Producción and Les Films Du Volcan)
Jessica Kavana Dornbusch, REEFA (Adir 26 Films, Custom Colors Productions and Vertical Entertainment)
Fernando Frías De La Parra, Ya No Estoy Aqui / I’m No Longer Here (Netflix; Panorama Global for Netflix) (WINNER)
Angel Manuel Soto, Charm City Kings (HBO Max; HBO Max presents in association with Sony Pictures Entertainment and Overbrook Entertainment / WarnerMax Production)

Best Actor – Feature Film

Damián Bichir, Land (Focus Features / a Big Beach Production / Flashlight Films) (WINNER)
Julio Diaz, La Llorona (Shudder; La Casa De Producción and Les Films Du Volcan)
Juan Daniel Garcia, Ya No Estoy Aqui / I’m No Longer Here (Netflix; Panorama Global for Netflix)
Pedro Pascal, Wonder Woman 1984 (HBO Max; Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Actress – Feature Film

María Mercedes Coroy, La Llorona (Shudder; La Casa De Producción and Les Films Du Volcan)
Eiza González, I Care A Lot (Netflix; Netflix Presents, a Blackbear Pictures Production, a Crimple Beck Production)
Margarita Kenéfic, La Llorona (Shudder; La Casa De Producción and Les Films Du Volcan)
Jenna Ortega, Yes Day ( Netflix; Entertainment 360)
Aubrey Plaza, Black Bear ( Momentum Pictures, an Entertainment One Company; Tandem Pictures, Oakhurst Entertainment & Blue Creek Pictures, in association with Productivity Media and Radiant Films International) (WINNER)

Best Primetime Program – Drama

Queen of the South (USA; 20th Television and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group)
Quién Mató a Sara? / Who Killed Sara? (Netflix; Perro Azul)
Selena: The Series (Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix)
This is Us (NBC; 20th Television)
Mayans M.C. (FX Networks; 20th Television and FX Productions)
Pose (FX; 20th Television) (WINNER)
Veneno (HBO Max; HBO Max in association with Atresmedia Television, Buendia Estudios and Suma Latina)

Best Primetime Program – Comedy

¿Quién es la Máscara? (Televisa; Televisa, EndemolShine Boomdog)
Love, Victor (Hulu; Hulu, 20th Television, Temple Hill) (WINNER)
Iglesias (Netflix; Hench in the Trench Productions and Fluffy Shop Studios for Netflix)
Genera+ion (HBO Max; HBO Max in association with We’re Not Brothers Productions, Good Thing Going Productions, Lake Theo Productions and I Am Jenni Konner Productions)
Superstore (NBC; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Spitzer Holding Company, Miller Green Broadcasting and The District)
Vida (STARZ; Big Beach and Chingona Productions in association with Starz Originals)

Best Primetime Program – Special or Movie

David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO; HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule)
Fuse Town Hall: Our Votes Matter (Fuse; Fuse Content Studio)
Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava (Amazon Prime; Comedy Dynamics, The Nacelle Company)
Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special (Apple TV+; Done + Dusted in association with Apple)
One Day at a Time – Animated Special (PopTV; Sony Pictures Television, Act III, Snowpants Productions, GloNation) (WINNER)
Unpregnant (HBO Max; HBO Max presents a WarnerMax / PictureStart / Berlanti / Schechter Films production)

Best Director – Television

Norberto Barba, Law & Order: SVU (NBC; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment)
Natalia Beristain, The Mosquito Coast (Apple TV+; Fremantle in association with Apple)
Steven Canals, Pose (FX; 20th Television)
Zetna Fuentes, The Nevers (HBO; HBO in association with Mutant Enemy)
Jon Huertas, This Is Us (NBC; 20th Television)
Tanya Saracho, Vida (STARZ; Big Beach and Chingona Productions in association with Starz Originals) (WINNER)
Daniel Garcia & Rania Attieh, Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW; Stage 13)

Best Actor – Television (Drama)

Manolo Cardona, Quién Mató a Sara? / Who Killed Sara? (Netflix; Perro Azul)
Ricardo Chavira, Selena: The Series (Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix)
Jay Hernandez, Magnum P.I. (CBS; CBS Television Studios, Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Perfect Storm Entertainment, Davis Entertainment, 101st Street Productions)
Enrique Murciano, Tell Me Your Secrets (Prime Video; Endeavor Content, LLC and Amazon Studios)
JD Pardo, Mayans M.C. (FX Networks; 20th Television and FX Productions) (WINNER)

Best Actress – Television (Drama)

Alice Braga, Queen of the South (USA Network; Touchstone Television and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group)
Salma Hayek, Bliss (Prime Video; Amazon Studios)
Anya Taylor Joy, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix; Netflix)
Monica Raymund, Hightown (STARZ; Jerry Bruckheimer Television)
Mj Rodriguez, Pose (FX; 20th Television) (WINNER)
Christian Serratos, Selena: The Series (Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix)

Best Actor – Television (Comedy)

Michael Cimino, Love, Victor (Hulu; Hulu, 20th Television, Temple Hill) (WINNER)
Gabriel Iglesias, Iglesias (Netflix; Hench in the Trench Productions and Fluffy Shop Studios for Netflix)
Mario Lopez, Feliz NaviDAD (Lifetime; A Hartbreak Film, ViaMar Productions and Roberts Media Production for Lifetime)
Xolo Maridueña, Cobra Kai (Netflix; Sony Pictures Television for Netflix)

Best Actress – Television (Comedy)

Melissa Barrera, Vida (STARZ; Big Beach and Chingona Productions in association with Starz Originals)
Barbie Ferreira, Unpregnant (HBO Max; HBO Max presents a WarnerMax / PictureStart / Berlanti / Schechter Films production) (WINNER)
America Ferrera, Superstore (NBC; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Spitzer Holding Company, Miller Green Broadcasting and The District)
Mishel Prada, Vida (STARZ; Big Beach and Chingona Productions in association with Starz Originals)

Best Supporting Actor –  Television (Drama)

Rubén Blades, Fear the Walking Dead (AMC; Idiot Box, Circle of Confusion, Skybound, Valhalla and AMC Studios)
Gabriel Chavarria, Selena: The Series (Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix)
Colman Domingo, Euphoria Special: Part 1 Rue: “Trouble Don’t Last Always” (HBO; HBO in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | Tedy Productions) (WINNER)
Raúl Esparza, Law & Order: SVU (NBC; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment)
Ginés García, Quién Mató a Sara? / Who Killed Sara? (Netflix; Perro Azul)
Edward James Olmos, Mayans M.C. (FX Networks; 20th Television and FX Productions)
Eugenio Siller, Quién Mató a Sara? / Who Killed Sara? (Netflix; Perro Azul)
Kevin Valdez, Little Voice (Apple TV+; Apple / Bad Robot Productions / Warner Bros. Television)

Best Supporting Actress –  Television (Drama)

Morena Baccarin, The Twilight Zone (Paramount+; CBS Studios in association with Monkeypaw Productions and Genre Films) (WINNER)
Sulem Calderon, Mayans M.C. (FX Networks; 20th Television and FX Productions)
Noemí Gonzalez, Selena: The Series (Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix)
Paola Lázaro, The Walking Dead (AMC; Idiot Box, Skybound, Circle of Confusion, Valhalla, AMC Studios)
Seidy López, Selena: The Series (Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix)
Ofelia Medina, The Mosquito Coast (Apple TV+; Fremantle in association with Apple)
Eva Noblezada, Law & Order: SVU (NBC; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment)
Gina Torres, 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX; 20th Television)

Best Supporting Actor – Television (Comedy)

Ser Anzoategui, Vida (STARZ; Big Beach and Chingona Productions in association with Starz Originals)
Cristo Fernández, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+; Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television)
Harvey Guillén, What We Do In The Shadows (FX; FX Productions) (WINNER)
Mario Lopez, Saved by the Bell (Peacock; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Big Wig Productions)
James Martinez, Love, Victor (Hulu; Hulu, 20th Television, Temple Hill)
Oscar Nunez, Iglesias (Netflix; Hench in the Trench Productions and Fluffy Shop Studios for Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress – Television (Comedy)

Ana Ortiz, Love, Victor (Hulu; Hulu, 20th Television, Temple Hill)
Alycia Pascual-Peña, Saved by the Bell (Peacock; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Big Wig Productions)
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max; HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television)
Diana Maria Riva, Dead to Me (Netflix; CBS Television Studios for Netflix) (WINNER)
Haley Sanchez, Genera+ion (HBO Max; HBO Max in association with We’re Not Brothers Productions, Good Thing Going Productions, Lake Theo Productions and I Am Jenni Konner Productions)
Haskiri Velazquez, Saved by the Bell (Peacock; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Big Wig Productions)

Best Young Actor – Television

Raphael Alejandro, Bunk’d (Disney Channel; It’s A Laugh Productions)
Edan Alexander, The Undoing (HBO; HBO in association with Made Up Stories, Blossom Films, David E. Kelley Productions)
Isaac Arellanes, Ghostwriter (Apple TV+; Apple / Sesame Workshop / Sinking Ship)
Madison Taylor Baez, Selena: The Series (Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix)
Paulina Chávez, Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love – Part 2 (Netflix)
Scarlett Estevez, Bunk’d (Disney Channel; It’s A Laugh Productions)
Madison Reyes, Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix) (WINNER)
Isla Sunar, Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW; Stage 13)

Best Voice-Over Actor – Television

Isabella Alvarez, The Casagrandes (Nickelodeon)
Kevin Chacon, Santiago of the Seas (Nickelodeon; Nickelodeon Animation Studio)
Justina Machado, One Day at a Time – Animated Special (PopTV; Sony Pictures Television, Act III, Snowpants Productions, GloNation) (WINNER)
Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time – Animated Special (PopTV; Sony Pictures Television, Act III, Snowpants Productions, GloNation)
Sarah-Nicole Robles, The Owl House (Disney Channel; Disney Television Animation)
Michelle Zamora, Waffles & Mochi (Netflix; Higher Ground Productions for Netflix)

Best Variety or Reality Show (TIE)

A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt at The Soraya (PBS; KCET and The Soraya) (WINNER)
‘Cuidate y Cuentate’ (LATV NETWORK, KWHY-TV CH22; UNO PRODUCTIONS)
Go-Big Show (TBS; TBS in association with Propagate and Matador Content)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic; Studio Ramsay and Objective Media Group, An ALL3 Media Group Company for National Geographic)
Pati’s Mexican Table (American Public Television; Mexican Table, WETA Washington, DC, and FRANK)
Shine True (Fuse; Vice Studios, OUTtv Canada, Fuse Content Studio) (WINNER)

Best Young Adult Programming

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love – Part 2 (Netflix)
Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix) (WINNER)
Onyx Equinox (Crunchyroll)
Genera+ion (HBO Max; HBO Max in association with We’re Not Brothers Productions, Good Thing Going Productions, Lake Theo Productions and I Am Jenni Konner Productions)

Best Youth Programming

Club Mundo Kids (Universo (US) Televisa (Mexico); Exile Content Studio)
Elena of Avalor (Disney Junior; Disney Television Animation)
Ghostwriter (Apple TV+; Apple / Sesame Workshop / Sinking Ship)
Sesame Street (HBO; HBO in association with Sesame Workshop)
The Casagrandes (Nickelodeon) (WINNER)

Best Music Composition for Film or Television

Gustavo Farias, Onyx Equinox (Crunchyroll)
Antonio Pinto, The Mosquito Coast (Apple TV+; Fremantle in association with Apple)
Cristobal Tapia de Veer, The Third Day (HBO; HBO in association with Sky Studios, Plan B, and Punchdrunk) (WINNER)

Best Music Supervision for Film or Television

Lynn Fainchtein, Selena: The Series (Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix)
Joe Rodríguez & Javier Nuño, Ya No Estoy Aqui / I’m No Longer Here (Netflix; Panorama Global for Netflix) (WINNER)
Brienne Rose & Michelle Johnson, Vida (STARZ; Big Beach and Chingona Productions in association with Starz Originals)

Best Documentary (TIE)

187: The Rise of the Latino Vote (PBS; KCET)
Amend: The Fight for America (Netflix; A Westbrook Studios, The Documentary Group, Wilmore Films & MakeMake Entertainment Production for Netflix)
The Art of Political Murder (HBO; HBO Documentary Films presents a Smokehouse Pictures and Rise Films production in association with Artemis Rising Foundation, Quickfire Films and Independent)
Asylum (ABC Documentaries)
Immigration Nation (Netflix; A Reel Peak Films Production for Netflix)
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (Netflix; A Netflix Original Documentary / A Muck Media Production in Association with Key Rat, Inc. & Topic Studios) (WINNER)
Own the Room (National Geographic; National Geographic Documentary Film presents in association with Saville Productions)
POV: The Infiltrators (PBS; American Documentary | POV, Pueblo Sight & Sound, Chicago Media Project, Naked Edge Film, 3DMC, Baked Studios, The National Day Laborer Organizing Network) (WINNER)

Best Informational Program

ABC News’ “Nightline” (ABC; ABC News)
Art in the Twenty-First Century (PBS; Art21)
El Paso Strong (ESPN Deportes; ESPN Productions)
National Geographic Presents IMPACT with Gal Gadot (National Geographic; Entertainment One Reality Productions / Pilot Wave Motion Pictures / Big Year Productions and RPC in association with Apex Exchange for National Geographic)
Radar 2021 : “The Case of the (Latin)X” (Telemundo Network)
Radar 2021: “Why the Macho Man Has Got to Go” (Telemundo Network)
Street Food: Latin America (Netflix; Boardwalk Pictures for Netflix) (WINNER)

Best Short Film

If Cities Could Dance: Puerto Rico’s Bomba, A Dance of The African Diaspora (KQED)
Joyride (PBS; Cundina Studios LLC; Latino Public Broadcasting)
Manos De Oro (Merced Elizondo)
Princess Cut (HBO Max; Del Valle Productions, Inc.)
UNLADYLIKE2020: Jovita Idar (PBS American Masters; Unladylike Productions LLC in association with The WNET Group’s American Masters) (WINNER)

Best Commercial Advertisement or Social Awareness Campaign

Latinos Are Essential (Latino Public Broadcasting; PBS) (WINNER)
MDX “Working Mom” (ORCI)
Nuestras Voces Cuentan | Telemundo’s 2020 Hispanic Heritage Month Campaign (NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, Telemundo Networks; Telemundo Networks, Green Power Media)
Usa Tu Voz y Vota | Telemundo’s 2020 GOTV Campaign (NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, Telemundo Networks; Telemundo Networks, GYB Power Media)
Walmart Quinceañera (Rebel Road Studios; Meredith Corporation)

