The Switch OLED has a built-in screen protector that Nintendo cautions against removing
The Switch OLED officially hit store shelves a few days ago, thus giving it its full debut into the public space. Now that units are out in the wild, people are discovering all sorts of neat little quirks about the system. One thing that previously went unmentioned by Nintendo is the fact that the system’s big, vibrant new display comes with an extra feature: a built-in screen protector.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
Comments / 0