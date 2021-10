The Nets have laid down the law on Kyrie Irving and his availability for the season. The Nets announced on Tuesday that Irving will not play or practice with the team until “he is eligible to be a full participant.” Irving has not received a COVID vaccination, and at least one is required to play, per NYC law. Now, though, the Nets have gone a step further than the city and ruled him ineligible.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO