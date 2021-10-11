CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Clooney Reveals Why He Has No Plans To Run For Office

By Catherine Armecin
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Clooney has been politically active throughout his career but has no plans to run for office in the future. The "Money Monster" star, 60, ruled out having a second career in politics during his interview on BBC's "The Andrew Marr Show," while promoting his upcoming film "The Tender Bar."

