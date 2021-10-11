CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

How much is my car worth?

By iSeeCars, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQ0vU_0cNJRQMk00

Inventory constraints due to the microchip shortage have driven used car prices to record highs. That means your own used car, which is typically a depreciating asset, could be worth more than, or close to, what you originally paid for it. Or, at the very least, it’s worth considerably more than it would be in a stable used car market. If you’re thinking of selling your car or trading it in for a new one, it’s important to know how much your car is worth. This guide will give you all the information you need to price your vehicle, either for a sale or to help you get a fair price as part of the trade in process.

What’s My Car Worth? How to Calculate the Market Value of Your Car

A car’s market value is the amount you would receive for your car if you were to sell it to a private buyer. How do you determine this value? There are helpful online tools like the iSeeCars Price My Car Tool , which provide a detailed pricing report to help calculate your used car’s value. Simply enter your vehicle’s VIN or provide its make, model, year, trim, style and mileage.

The Price My Car tool will then provide a used car valuation with a suggested range of prices to list it at, depending on how quickly you’re looking to sell.

How Do I Find My Car’s VIN?

Your vehicle’s VIN (vehicle identification number) is most commonly located on the dashboard on the driver’s side of the car, but can also be found inside the door jamb on the driver’s side door. You can learn more about what your car’s VIN can tell you with iSeeCars free VIN check tool.

Understand What Your Car’s Valuation Really Means

Your vehicle’s market price is calculated by analyzing the prices of similar cars for sale in the same local market. The calculation takes into account many considerations, including price, mileage, vehicle condition, trim level, and features. The pricing information also factors in outside market conditions like supply and demand.

There are a few different values for your vehicle, and it’s important to understand the differences among them. Here are some additional terms you’re likely to hear if you’re selling or buying a vehicle:

Market Value Vs. Car Trade-In Value Vs. Retail Value

Market value is different from trade-in value, although the two terms are often used interchangeably. A car’s trade-in value is the amount of money a car dealer will offer you for your vehicle, whereas market value, also referred to as private party value, is the amount of money you would get selling your car directly to a buyer. Because dealerships handle the complex process of selling the vehicle, they offer a lower trade-in value to ensure they make a profit when they sell the car. Keep in mind, dealers have to cover the overhead costs associated with the transaction, like inspecting, reconditioning and transferring ownership. Another pricing term is retail value, which is what a buyer can expect to pay for a used car at a dealership versus buying from a private individual. Retail value will likely be the highest figure, as it covers overhead and helps dealers make a profit.

Using Market Value to Sell Your Car

Once you have your car’s market value, you can price your car accordingly. If you want to sell your car quickly, you can price it below market value. If you aren’t in a rush to sell and want to leave room for negotiation, you can price your car closer to or above market value.

Many pricing tools like the iSeeCars Price My Car Tool will give you a range of prices to consider based on similar listings in your local market. If you want to sell your car quickly, you can choose the lowest or best price, while the highest price will give you the most money but will likely take longer to sell. The price in the middle is the closest to current market value, which means a price that is less than some similar listings but more than others.

Once you’ve determined your asking price, you can use the free iSeeCars Sell My Car Tool to list your vehicle.

Is It a Good Time to Sell Your Car?

Certain times of the year can be better than others when it comes to selling your car. For example, you can get more than $385 on average in April when selling SUVs and sedans, while May will get you the most money for selling your pickup truck. Generally, February through July is when you will get the most money for your vehicle. If you aren’t in a rush to sell your car, you can put your car on the market when it’s expected to bring you the greatest profit.

What If I Decide to Trade In My Car?

While selling your car privately will yield you a bigger profit than trading it in to a dealer, some car buyers find that it isn’t worth the added hassle. Trading your car to a dealership means that you don’t have to show your car to prospective buyers and go through the trouble of transferring your car title . It can also make your car transaction easier, as your trade-in value will go towards your new car payment. If you trade in your car, get a few quotes from multiple local and online dealers to see who will give you the best price. You can choose to sell your car to Carvana or Carmax , and they will provide you with an instant offer that is good for seven days. You can also use those prices to negotiate your trade in value with the car dealer you’re purchasing from.

Using Market Value to Buy a Car

Market Value also plays a role in buying a car. By understanding a car’s market value, you’ll know if a car is priced fairly by a dealer or a private seller.

The Depreciation Factor

The average new car loses nearly half its value after five years. However, some cars hold their value better than others. Along with keeping your car’s condition as pristine as possible, buying a car that retains its value will help you command a higher car price when it comes time to sell or trade-in your vehicle.

Trucks and truck-based SUVs retain their value better than average, while luxury vehicles depreciate more than average. Reliable vehicles, like Toyotas and Hondas, also tend to have high resale value because of their durability and lower-than-average maintenance costs. Understanding a car’s depreciation can help car shoppers make a smart car buying decision, especially if you plan on trading it in after a few years.

Additional Used Car Pricing Resources

Here are some additional resources to determine the prices of your used car:

  • Kelley Blue Book (KBB): KBB is a trusted resource to help you determine the price of your used car, so much so that  “blue book value” has become synonymous with a used car’s value. The Kelley Blue Book Trade In Range shows a range of prices that consumers can expect to receive when trading it in at a dealership. The Kelley Blue Book Private Party Value provides a fair price for a used car from an individual seller. KBB also gives an Instant Cash Offer based on its trade-in value, which is valid for seven days. Consumers can take that offer and bring it to a participating dealer for cash or a credit towards a new vehicle.
  • NADAGuides : Designed for dealer members of the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), the NADA pricing guides use retail sales data to determine prices for used vehicles. The main difference between the NADA and KBB is that KBB focuses on condition, mileage, demand, and features, while NADA looks at a car’s wholesale price.
  • CarFax : CarFax provides the value of a used car based on its miles, condition, location, make and model, trim, and other factors. Carfax focuses on the individual vehicle and history rather than external factors such as market conditions and seasonality.
  • TrueCar : Data aggregation company, TrueCar, has a network of dealers across the United States that provides the company with car sales data. TrueCar provides an estimated value based on questions about the vehicle’s specs and condition. It then provides you with a TrueCar cash offer and connects you with a certified dealer who will deliver a check for the vehicle’s value.

Bottom Line:

Getting an accurate price for your used vehicle can help you decide if you want to sell it. If you decide to sell your vehicle, you’ll have the information necessary to determine the right price for your car. You’ll also likely need to buy a replacement vehicle, and having the right tools to determine a car’s market value can help you determine if you’re getting a good deal.

More from iSeeCars.com:

If you’re interested in a new or a used car to replace the vehicle you’re trading in or selling, be sure to check out iSeeCars’ award-winning car search engine . It uses advanced algorithms to help shoppers find the best car deals across all vehicle types and provides key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check report and Best Cars rankings. Filter by make, model, price, and special features to find the best deal on your next vehicle.

This article, How Much is My Car Worth? , originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms for Oklahoma!

The second storm system within 2 days is heading into Oklahoma. Expect rounds of showers and t’storms with some severe likely. There’s an Enhanced Risk to Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms coming in waves across the state. 3 waves! One wave this Tuesday afternoon. Then another round of scattered storms very late Tuesday afternoon / evening mostly in SW OK into Central OK. The one last wave very late tonight from the Panhandles into western and northwestern OK. The last round will reach OKC early Wednesday morning after 4 AM. The main threats are damaging winds, large hail and some potential for a few tornadoes. Stay weather aware folks!
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Changes coming to Oklahoma’s guardianship laws in November; here’s how it could affect you

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Guardianship has been in the spotlight recently, mostly thanks to Netflix’s movie I Care A Lot and Britney Spears’ ongoing conservatorship battle. Guardianships can be necessary when someone is unable to make decisions for themselves. This is usually the case for the elderly, individuals with special needs or someone who has been in an accident. A designated guardian will step into place to help.
OKLAHOMA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Selling Car In America

The car industry is having its best year by one measure and a mediocre year by another. Car prices have been driven to record highs. Among the primary reasons 2021 being is a strong year based on price is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic when dealers were closed. Unfortunately, the other reason for […]
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Cars
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
City
Oklahoma City, OK
insideevs.com

How Much Range Does an Electric Car Lose Each Year?

While electric vehicles have been proven to have considerably lower ownership costs compared to their ICE counterparts, battery longevity remains an equivocal subject. Similar to how consumers ask how long the batteries can last, manufacturers often question the same subject. ''Every single battery is going to degrade every time you charge and discharge it,'' Atlis Motor Vehicles CEO, Mark Hanchett, told InsideEVs.
CARS
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports Most Discounted New Cars to Buy Right Now

These 10 models are now selling well below their sticker price, according to a recent Consumer Reports exclusive analysis of new car deals to buy right now. We’ve recently reported on some of the best deals highlighted by Consumer Reports analysts on multiple car make and models that include those Compact SUVs that qualify as winners and losers; what's new to be found in today’s small pickup trucks; and, the best midsized SUVs under $35,000 with many of the key safety features consumers are looking for in a new car.
BUYING CARS
snntv.com

How Much Does It Cost to Ship a Car Across States

Originally Posted On: https://www.amerifreight.net/auto-shipping/how-much-does-it-cost-to-ship-a-car-across-states/. Did you know that over thirty-three million people move every year? Many of these individuals end up across the entire country. If you fall in this category, then you probably don’t want to put hundreds or even thousands of miles on your car. The solution? Ship...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Car Dealership#Car Buyers#Carvana#Vin#Iseecars
MotorTrend Magazine

Going, Going, Gone: The Most Stolen Cars and Trucks in America

As new-car prices continue to rise, there are plenty of reasons to keep your older vehicle if it's running smoothly, and Americans are indeed keeping their cars longer than ever. Just beware that your trusty ride could look very attractive to thieves, too. Without some of the security features found in more modern cars, these vehicles may be a prime target for unscrupulous individuals looking to pawn off their parts. Although thieves often love older cars, newer vehicles aren't immune to theft, either—just more difficult to purloin.
BUYING CARS
CNET

Ford is removing the credit-score minimum for 84-month car loans

For most of us, buying a car involves getting a loan, whether from a bank, a credit union or an auto manufacturer's captive finance company. Whether or not we're approved for that loan is determined by our credit score -- except, in one case. According to a report published by CarsDirect on Friday, Ford has removed the minimum credit score requirement for its 84-month car loans.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Is It Legal to Sleep in a Moving RV?

Ever since the pandemic, camping has become even more popular. Camper trailers, motorhomes, and RVs are all selling like hotcakes. One thing that seems to get overlooked is the laws that dictate what you’re allowed to do and not do when traveling with one. According to Cruise America, campers have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
KFOR

What is a QLCS tornado?

OKLAHOMA CITY- You probably heard the term QLCS tornado Wednesday morning when severe weather hit Oklahoma City. The term QLCS stands for ‘Quasi-Linear Convective System’. These are tornadoes that form very quickly with little warning. They ‘spin up’ with a line of storms often called a squall line. These are...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
MotorAuthority

Specialty Vehicle Engineering already out with 2022 Yenko/SC Silverado

Chevrolet only revealed its updated 2022 Silverado 1500 in September, but Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) is already out with the first details on upgraded versions to fall into the company's Yenko range. In case you're a little confused, SVE owns the rights to the Yenko trademark and uses it for...
CARS
KFOR

Severe Storms Moving Out of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Storms moved out of the Oklahoma City metro by 8:00 a.m. Some street flooding will remain possible through early this afternoon. We’ll see cloudy skies and mild weather this afternoon. Another strong cold front will move through bringing cooler weather by the weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy