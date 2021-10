OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) — Numerous tornado warnings along with severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Sunday night.

The storms that marched across the state brought damaging winds, hail, flash flooding, and a few tornadoes.

Storm damage. Pic Sarah Sheely

Quarter-sized hail North of Washington. Pic by Laura Cheek

Hail near Norman. Pic by Kimberly Cooper

Hail near Goldsby, Ok. Pic by Matthew Wymer

Hail damage in west Norman. Pic by Jake Lewis

The video above is from the hail storm that blew threw Norman. The video is courtesy Lindy J.

