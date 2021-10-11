Flood Warning issued for Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 20:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Little Ocmulgee River near Scotland affecting Wheeler and Telfair Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Little Ocmulgee River near Scotland. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 PM EDT Monday the stage was 12.4 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 12.4 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding of the wooded wetlands occurs upstream and downstream from the gage on Georgia Highway 149.