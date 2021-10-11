CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Telfair County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 20:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Little Ocmulgee River near Scotland affecting Wheeler and Telfair Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Little Ocmulgee River near Scotland. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 PM EDT Monday the stage was 12.4 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 12.4 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding of the wooded wetlands occurs upstream and downstream from the gage on Georgia Highway 149.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wheeler County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Scotland, GA
Local
Georgia Cars
County
Telfair County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
The Associated Press

Netflix employee fired in wake of Chappelle special furor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix said Friday that it had fired an employee for disclosing confidential financial information about what it paid for Dave Chappelle’s comedy special “The Closer,” which some condemned as being transphobic. The employee, who wasn’t named, shared “confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company,” a Netflix...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Telfair Wheeler#The Little Ocmulgee River
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy