CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jags Week 5 Player of the Game vs. Titans: RB James Robinson

By Daniel Griffis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hxtLf_0cNJR1d400

In a Week 5 game that was a lot closer than the score would indicate, it was James Robinson who put the team on his back and gave it his all against the Jacksonville Jaguars’ in-division rivals in the Tennessee Titans. The second-year player came out strong and ended up accumulating an explosive 8.3-yard rushing average. The Titans seemed lost as to stop his rushing attack.

On the opening drive, Robinson broke out for a 58-yard gain, a career-long for the young back. He then followed up the long run with a 1-yard touchdown rush to put the Jags on the board.

Unfortunately, the Jags’ kicking woes continued as Matthew Wright would miss the follow-up extra point. He would also miss a long 53-yard field goal later, which fell short.

Robinson, however, was as consistent as ever. Two drives later, he would scamper for 15 yards to aid a 70-yard touchdown drive that ended in a Lawrence to Hollister reception.

Robinson’s day continued as he would have drives of 22 and 33 yards on the ground that helped facilitate scoring opportunities for the offense. It appeared as though the team went away from him at times, specifically when they elected to give the ball to Hyde on fourth-and-one on the goal line. The play ended up being a 3-yard loss.

Robinson finished his spectacular day with a career-high of 149-yards and a touchdown. If Lawrence can continue to improve and make good decisions as he has lately and Robinson continues his pace, the offense can score points.

The team gets closer every week, they just have to get over the hill and win. It’s clear Robinson is the team’s best player at the moment and he will be a key factor in getting the team where it needs to be.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Jaguars RB James Robinson showed he deservers bigger workload

The Jacksonville Jaguars have shown growth in the last four games. Although they haven’t won yet, they will if they keep getting better in the next following weeks. One area in which they’ve improved is running the ball, as they have gotten James Robinson more involved in the offense. They need to keep feeding him the ball moving forward.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 keys to a Jags victory vs. the Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars will head into another Sunday looking for their first win of the 2021 season. They will also be looking to avoid their 20th consecutive loss, which would put them six away from the 1976-77 Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ streak, which is the longest in modern NFL history. With...
NFL
blackandteal.com

Jaguars RB James Robinson brakes off 58-yard run, later scores

The Jacksonville Jaguars started off the wrong foot in Week 5, losing a fumble that Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard return for a touchdown. The Jags weren’t fazed though and quickly struck back. In the possession after the touchdown, the Jaguars marched 75 yards down the field to score a...
NFL
Florida Times-Union

Jaguars fail to ride James Robinson's big day to victory against Titans

On fourth and goal with James Robinson sitting on a career-high rushing day, the Jaguars decided to put Carlos Hyde in the game to attempt to pick up a touchdown they needed to claw back into the game. Hyde was swallowed in the backfield by a gang of Titans, ending...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Jaguars#American Football#Cbs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans vs. Jags Week 5 recap: Everything we know

The Jacksonville Jaguars acquired their 20th straight loss Sunday after falling to their divisional rivals in the Tennessee Titans by a score of 37-19. It was a game where the offense once again gave fans a lot to be hopeful for, however, the defense once again struggled and allowed 368 total yards.
NFL
NFL

Jaguars RB James Robinson on 20th straight loss: 'You can't wrap your head around that'

With Sunday's 37-19 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Jacksonville Jaguars became just the second team in the Super Bowl era to lose 20 games in a row. Only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1976-1977 (26 games) have lost more -- and that was an expansion franchise. The Jags' current streak came after winning their first game of 2020. Since then, it's been 20 Ls.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
JaguarReport

Jaguars vs. Titans: Week 5 Snap Analysis

LT Cam Robinson: (71, 100%) LG Andrew Norwell: (71, 100%) RG Ben Bartch: (71, 100%) RT Jawaan Taylor Taylor: (71, 100%) QB Trevor Lawrence: (71, 100%) WR Marvin Jones: (66, 93%) C Brandon Linder: (56, 79%) TE Dan Arnold: (52, 73%) WR Laviska Shenault: (52, 73%) RB James Robinson: (48,...
NFL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Robinson career day not enough for Jags against Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars attempted to rally in the final quarter but fell to 0-5 on the season with a 37-19 loss to the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans (3-2) Oct. 10 before 58,282 at TIAA Bank Field. The Titans relied heavily on running back Derrick Henry. He ran for three...
NFL
USA Today

LB Elandon Roberts says the defense will respect RB James Robinson this week

Jaguars running back James Robinson was one of the surprising storylines of the 2020 campaign. He was undrafted coming out of Illinois State and was entering a backfield that already had veterans Leonard Fournette and Chris Thompson as their top two. Add in the fact that there weren’t any preseason games, and it was a longshot that Robinson would find his way to a significant role.
NFL
FanSided

NFL Sophomore Watch: James Robinson the start of a new RB trend?

Undrafted second year player James Robinson is among the NFL’s rushing leaders this season. Are teams now going to go bargain hunting when it comes to finding running backs?. In 2020 Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson became just the fourth undrafted running back to run for 1,000 yards in his rookie season. The other three were Dominic Rhodes, LeGarrette Blount, and Phillip Lindsay.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy