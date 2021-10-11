CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Mashe and Guzman Eclipse Career Marks as Patriots Stay Unbeaten in 3-1 win over Midwestern State

By Phil Hicks, phicks@tylerpaper.com
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a record-smashing day for UT Tyler coach Lyndsay Mashe and Savannah Guzman, a junior from San Antonio, in Wichita Falls. Saturday's eighth straight conference win also marked Mashe's 100th win as head coach of the Patriots, extending her program record for career wins total. Guzman also eclipsed an impressive feat in her career in the match, totaling the 1,000th dig of her career.

