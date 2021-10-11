CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Neymar says World Cup in Qatar may be his last for Brazil

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil star Neymar says next year's World Cup in Qatar could be the last of his career. The comments by the 29-year-old striker were made in the documentary “Neymar & The Line Of Kings,” produced by DAZN. An excerpt was published on the channel's Twitter feed on Sunday.

chatsports.com

Neymar expects World Cup 2022 to be his last, admitting 'I don't know if I have the strength of mind to deal with football'

Neymar has admitted he does not expect to play another World Cup after the 2022 tournament in Qatar, as the strain of the game has taken its toll on his body and mind. The Brazil star spearheaded his nation's efforts to win their sixth crown at the 2014 and 2018 editions, only to see those quests fall short at the semi-final and quarter-final stages respectively.
SOCCER
WGAU

The joy is back for Neymar in World Cup qualifying

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Neymar started the week facing criticism after a poor performance in a World Cup qualifying match and his suggestion that the next tournament in Qatar might be his last. But the striker helped erase many of those thoughts by providing key elements in all of...
SOCCER
ESPN

Loss to Neymar's Brazil leaves Luis Suarez's Uruguay with fight to reach World Cup

Over the course of the last week, South America's World Cup qualification campaign packed in three rounds of matches -- 15 in total -- to move from the halfway mark to the stage when two thirds of the matches have been completed. The away side only managed a goal in three of those games: the two hosted by bottom-of-the-table Venezuela and the consolation goal managed by Uruguay in their 4-1 defeat in Brazil.
MLS
Person
Neymar
Person
Pelé
Sporting News

Brazil vs. Uruguay result: Neymar, Raphinha put on a show in World Cup qualifier

What could the No. 1 team in the South American World Cup standings and No. 2 in the FIFA world rankings really use right now? How about another attacker. Brazil found one in Raphinha, who scored two goals in his first start for the senior men's team, helping Brazil log its 10th win in 11 qualifying matches, 4-1 over Uruguay.
FIFA
goal.com

2022 World Cup in Qatar will be a logistical dream, says Mikael Silvestre

The Frenchman feels that the proximity of the stadiums during the tournament will be a boon for fans and players... The 2022 World Cup, set to be hosted by Qatar, will be the first-ever World Cup to be held in the Middle-East and will only be the second one to be played on the Asian continent. But those are not the only salient features of the global footballing showdown next year.
SOCCER
#Copa America#Ap#Dazn#Sele O
Kansas City Star

Danish sports minister says team to go to World Cup in Qatar

Despite calling it “a wrong decision” to stage next year’s World Cup in Qatar, the Danish sports minister said Wednesday that a boycott of the tournament is not the answer. Speaking a day after Denmark qualified for the tournament, Ane Halsboe-Joergensen told broadcaster TV2 that the team will go to...
FIFA
chatsports.com

Neymar is a 'very special kid who I hope doesn't lose his joy', says Thiago Silva as Chelsea defender sends emotional support to his Brazil team-mate after he claimed he may not 'have the strength of mind to deal with football any more'

Thiago Silva has leapt to the defence of Neymar in a passionate show of support after his Brazil team-mate intimated that next year's Qatar World Cup will be his last as he he doesn't know if he has the 'strength of mind to deal with football' much longer. Neymar and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Forbes

As Adidas Comes Out Against Biennial World Cup, FIFA May Have To Start Listening

Since FIFA announced plans to hold a World Cup every two years instead of four, there has been a battle to convince the rest of the soccer world the idea is a good one. Arsene Wenger, FIFA's chief of global development, explained why it was the "right solution" for soccer. The world governing body gathered a selection of "legends" (ex-players) to endorse a biennial tournament and four South Asian associations also came out in support.
UEFA
AFP

PSG scrape victory with late Mbappe penalty

Kylian Mbappe converted a soft late VAR penalty award to give a Paris Saint-Germain side missing Lionel Messi and Neymar a 2-1 win over Angers in Ligue 1 on Friday. PSG had to come from behind, with Danilo Pereira heading in the equaliser midway through the second half after Angelo Fulgini had given the away side the lead at the Parc des Princes. Mbappe then finished emphatically from the spot with three minutes left after Angers defender Pierrick Capelle had been penalised for a handball only seen by the referee following a review of the images. Beaten at Rennes in their last game before the international break, Mauricio Pochettino's PSG side have now won nine of their 10 Ligue 1 outings this season and are nine points clear of Lens in second.
SOCCER
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando City’s Sebas Méndez, Pedro Gallese push for World Cup berths with Ecuador, Peru

Orlando City stars Pedro Gallese and Sebas Méndez are still vying for spots in the 2022 World Cup with their respective national teams following the October international break. Both players completed their 12th matches in the CONMEBOL qualifiers — Méndez for Ecuador and Gallese for Peru — on Thursday as South American teams near the end of their qualifying tournament. Gallese is a long-time ...
MLS
Janesville Gazette

Sociedad takes Liga lead after edging Mallorca in 90th

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Playing a man down and without its top scorer, Real Sociedad turned to a 21-year-old reserve player to score a clutch goal that was good for a three-point lead of the Spanish league. Substitute Julen Lobete became an instant fan favorite at an Anoeta Stadium filled...
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Angers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Paris Saint-Germain lost its perfect Ligue 1 record just prior to the international break, and its bid to get back to its winning ways against Angers will suffer without the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar. Mauricio Pochettino’s men have otherwise made a seamless start in their effort to reclaim...
SOCCER

