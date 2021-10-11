Master Gardener: Fall is the best time to till garden soil with next growing season in mind

We explore what fruit and vegetables you can grow in autumn, either on the allotment, in your garden veg patch or in pots and containers. The nights may be drawing in and the temperatures starting to drop, but that’s no reason to pack away your garden tools and assume your vegetable patch is redundant until next spring. In autumn, summer crops are coming to the end of their season, and winter veg seeds should have already been sown back in the summer – but there are still plenty of crops you can start to grow at this time of year. Here are five fruit and vegetables you can grow in autumn.

