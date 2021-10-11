CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pratt County, KS

Master Gardener: Fall is the best time to till garden soil with next growing season in mind

Pratt Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall is the preferred time to prepare garden soil for next spring's vegetable garden. Spring is often wet making it difficult to work soil without forming clods that remain the rest of the season. Fall usually is drier allowing more time to work the soil when it is at the correct soil moisture content. Even if you work soil wet in the fall and form clods, the freezing and thawing that takes place in the winter will break them down, leaving a mellow soil the following spring.

