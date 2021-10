HELENA — It took a rally from being down 2-1, but Helena Capital found a way to knock off Missoula Hellgate Tuesday night in the Bears Den by the scores of 25-18, 21-25, 17-25, 25-13, and 15-9. Kayla Almquist had a huge night for the Bruins with 40 assists and three aces. Rachel Stacey also had her name all over the stat sheet and was credited with a team-high 19 kills. She also pitched in with 15 digs and four aces.

HELENA, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO