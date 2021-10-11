CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

AG Merrick Garland is at war with American families: Devine

By Miranda Devine
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly a fool pokes a mama bear, but that’s Merrick Garland for you. The attorney general thought to be such a moderate that 20 Republicans confirmed his nomination turns out to be a radical ideologue hellbent on targeting President Biden’s political foes. He is injecting himself into the front lines...

nypost.com

Comments / 31

Ariel Gonzalez
5d ago

We should all thank Mitch McCanold for not allowing a vote to confirm this guy to the Supreme Court. Can you imagine what he would have done as an associate justice of this court?

Reply(3)
15
Carol Albertson
5d ago

Conflict of interest or American Enterprise, and ingenuity? What is his involvement in CRT, other then his son-in-law?

Reply
12
None Ya
5d ago

Grow some balls and hold those crooks accountable!!!! Enough with the rich that don’t get held accountable!!

Reply
8
Related
New York Post

The week in whoppers: Nancy’s attack on the media, the NYT’s hit on Kyrsten Sinema and more

We say: That Washington Post headline Thursday paints Republicans as the bad guys in the supply-chain crisis, which has scores of ships — carrying 250,000 containers of merchandise — lined up waiting to be unloaded outside US ports, slowing deliveries and fueling inflation. As if President Biden bears no responsibility. Yet it was Biden and fellow Democrats who juiced up demand for new goods by injecting trillions into the economy. And at the same time they paid workers bonuses for not working. Nor did they act as the crisis built all year. And now they want to spend trillions more (much of it in borrowed money), further heating up demand. But, hey: The GOP has no right to “pounce.”
POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Biden’s Supreme Court Commission Loses Two Conservatives (2)

President Joe Biden’s bipartisan commission studying changes to the U.S. Supreme Court, including court expansion, lost two of its conservative members ahead of a Friday meeting to review preliminary findings. Caleb Nelson, a law professor at the University of Virginia, and Jack Goldsmith, a law professor at Harvard, are no...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
State
Illinois State
Slate

Biden’s Supreme Court Commission Walked Straight Into the Legitimacy Trap

The Supreme Court is struggling with a “legitimacy crisis.” According to the polls, Americans have lost confidence in the branch that requires public confidence to exercise power. Several of the justices see the legitimacy of the court as an existential matter that demands blame-shifting. According to Justice Samuel Alito, the media and liberal law professors are responsible. According to Justice Clarence Thomas, the press are wholly to blame. According to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the partisan press is culpable. And according to Justice Stephen Breyer, partisan politics itself is to blame. It should surprise nobody, then, that according to the draft report issued by 36-ish members (at least one has resigned) of President Joe Biden’s blue-ribbon commission to evaluate the court, absolutely nobody is to blame.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Two Conservative members of Biden's Supreme Court packing commission quit while members are STILL split over whether to add more justices to the bench

President Biden's bipartisan commission studying potential ways to change the Supreme Court lost two of its conservative members on Friday, even as it remained split on the idea of court packing. Caleb Nelson, a law professor at the University of Virginia who clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas, and Jack Goldsmith,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Paul Pelosi
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
POPSUGAR

I Met With Vice President Harris, and She Promised to Protect My Undocumented Family

For my mom, my safety and my future have always felt more valuable than her own. She has often told me that if I were to become a US citizen that will be enough for her, even if it means she remains undocumented. All the nights spent worrying about my future and about whether she made the right choice to seek a better life for our family here would feel lighter knowing that, at the very least, her child could live a stable life as a citizen.
IMMIGRATION
Slate

Will Merrick Garland Put Steve Bannon in Jail?

On his last day in office, Donald Trump pardoned his adviser Steve Bannon for having committed the crime of fraud. In 2018 and 2019, Bannon defrauded donors to a private fundraising campaign to build a wall at the Mexican border called We Build the Wall. It took less than 10 months from the pardon for Bannon to be caught breaking the law again: The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection announced on Thursday that Bannon has illegally defied its subpoena and will be referred to the Department of Justice for criminal contempt.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Hate Crime#Domestic Terrorism#American#Republicans#Nsba#Doj#The Secret Service
Fox News

Senators Grassley, Johnson demand AG Garland provide update on declassification of remaining Russia probe docs

Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson are demanding Attorney General Merrick Garland provide them with an "immediate update" on former President Trump's January 2021 order to declassify records related to the FBI's original investigation into whether members of the Trump campaign coordinated with the Russian government to influence the 2016 election. The outraged senators slam the Justice Department for having made "no apparent progress toward transparency."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Fox News called out for segment suggesting Native Americans are addicted to government help

Fox News has been called out for a segment suggesting that Native Americans are addicted to government help. Host Rachel Campos-Duffy said on Wednesday that hardship experienced within Native American communities has “everything to do with government dependency” and “alcoholism”. Fellow Fox News host Jesse Watters chimed in, saying that liberals “make them out to be victims” and will strive to “send more slush funds to the reservations”. Ms Campos-Duffy blasted Vice President Kamala Harris for saying that America needs to face its “shameful past” as she recognised Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday. She added that explorers coming from...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Tesla
AFP

Biden government to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion ban

President Joe Biden's administration on Friday said it would ask the Supreme Court to block a ban on most abortions in Texas, in the latest stage of a national battle over reproductive rights. Biden's administration has vowed to fight the Texas ban, citing its interest in upholding Americans' constitutional rights.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy