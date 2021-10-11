CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants avoid the worst with ‘frustrating’ Saquon Barkley injury

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas — The Giants are about to experience Life Without Saquon Barkley, Part 3. Barkley suffered a left low ankle sprain and likely will miss games, but the Giants were breathing a sigh of relief Sunday when X-rays confirmed the star running back did not suffer a season-ending broken bone, sources told The Post. It will be the third time in four years that Barkley is sidelined, and the Giants are 7-10 without him over the past two seasons.

