Giants avoid the worst with ‘frustrating’ Saquon Barkley injury

Barkley rushed 13 times for 52 yards and a touchdown while catching five of six targets for 74 yards and another score in Sunday's 27-21 overtime win over the Saints. Barkley was quiet for most of the game but turned it on late as the Giants mounted a comeback against the tired Saints defense. His 54-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter brought New York within three, and Barkley ended the game in overtime by plowing into the end zone from six yards out. After failing to find the end zone in either of New York's first two games, Barkley has scored three times in the last two games, as he's rounding back into pre-injury form after tearing his ACL early last season. Barkley will look to keep building momentum against the Cowboys in Week 5.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO